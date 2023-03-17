Though PFW’s Opera Ensemble is two weeks away from a concert, organizers aren’t yet sure what will be performed during the show. They won’t know until that evening, when donors bid on what arias and Broadway songs they want to hear in “A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre.”
A donor reception with silent bidding is at 7 p.m. March 31 at Rhinehart Music Center, followed by the concert at 8:30 p.m. Rhinehart is on the PFW campus at 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.
The nine Purdue University Fort Wayne students in the ensemble have been preparing more than a dozen pieces. Winning bidders will narrow the list to nine songs for the concert. Music to chose from includes Neapolitan songs “O sole mio” and “Mattinata,” arias from “The Magic Flute” and “The Tales of Hoffman,” and music theater pieces such as “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “So in Love” from “Kiss Me Kate.”
Visiting professor of voice Deborah Mayer, an accomplished opera performer who is directing the ensemble, wanted the selections to be recognizable to bidders and the concert audience.
“When it came to the opera arias, I tried to make them as audience-friendly and as popular and well-known as possible,” she says. Even if people don’t know the titles, they will know the song after hearing a few bars.
Mayer wants to see the ensemble grow, and she hopes performances can have orchestral accompaniment in the future instead of just piano.
“We have a very talented group of kids,” she says. “And I’d like to see this really grow, and have them have a little bigger experiences.”
But taking things to the next level requires money. Molly Papier, who is helping organize the event, says there is a goal of raising $5,000 with the reception, bidding and recital.
Papier, director of the Community Arts Academy and assistant to the dean for community engagement, also wants to get the ensemble out into the public though opportunities such as school shows so younger students can get exposure to opera.
She was blown away when she heard members of the ensemble sing, and she thinks the public will be as well. There aren’t many chances to hear opera in the city.
“There is nothing like this happening in Fort Wayne,” Papier says. “This is a very affordable way to dip your toe in the genre.”
Tickets for the reception and auction are $30 and must be purchased by Thursday. Admission to the recital is included with reception tickets. Call 481-6555 or go to www.pfw.edu/tickets.
Admission to only the recital is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students and free for PFW students and students younger than 18.