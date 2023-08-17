Purdue Fort Wayne's Department of Theatre is seeking actors from the community to visit "Urinetown."
Auditions for "Urinetown, the Musical" will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Williams Theatre on the PFW campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Callbacks are possible that evening.
Director John O'Connell is looking for a mix of adults that can play ages 18 to 60, according to a news release.
Interested actors should prepare 32 bars of a song from a musical produced between 2000 and 2023 and a 1 to 2 minute monologue from a comedic play. There will also be a dance audition, so actors should bring dance clothes to change into after their song and monologue.
Contact O'Connell at 481-6977 with questions.
"Urinetown" is described as "an irreverent tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a Gotham-like city at a time when water is worth its weight in gold."
Rehearsals begin Sept. 25. Performance dates are Nov. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18.
Tickets for the show and other PFW Department of Theatre productions are available at www.pfw.edu/tickets.