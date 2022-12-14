The Fort Wayne Philharmonic canceled its remaining December concerts Wednesday as the musicians’ work stoppage continues into its second week.
The Philharmonic said it is sorry to disappoint its “loyal audiences” with the cancellation of the month’s four remaining concerts.
The outcome looked likely after the organization announced earlier this week the next bargaining session is scheduled for Dec. 27.
The affected concerts are Friday’s “Messiah by Candlelight” at Auer Performance Hall, two weekend “Holiday Pops” shows at the Embassy Theatre and a Tuesday “Holiday Pops” performance at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.
“The public is anxious for the return of Philharmonic concerts,” Philharmonic management said in a statement, “and our desire is to reach a contract agreement that is fair to our musicians and ensures that the Philharmonic is sustainable for years to come.”
As with the concerts canceled by the Philharmonic last weekend, ticket holders have several options – exchanging tickets or getting credit to their account for a future performance this season, or donating the value of those tickets to the organization.
“We request that all ticket holders exchange, credit, donate, or refund their purchases by January 15, 2023,” the organization said. “All on-account funds need to be used by the end of the 2022-2023 season. Subscribers may still exchange or credit their tickets after this date in accordance with their subscriber benefits.”
For other options or questions, the Philharmonic encouraged people to email its box office at tickets@fwphil.org for the fastest response, or to call 260-422-4226.
For those with tickets to the Tuesday concert, the Honeywell Center asked people to consider exchanging tickets for performances of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Thursday or Mannheim Steamroller on Sunday. Those with questions can call 260-563-1102.
"If you’re unable to join us, refunds will be credited back to the original form of payment," the venue's statement said. "Prepaid dining reservations will also be refunded."
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike last Thursday, and subsequent negotiations have not resulted in a contract agreement between the two sides.
The union is “available to meet when Philharmonic management is ready to propose a fair wage package,” association chair Campbell MacDonald said Tuesday.
The musicians had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1, although disagreements between the two sides date back years.