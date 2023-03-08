The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians’ strike ended today, exactly three months after the union began its first-ever official work stoppage.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and the orchestra’s management announced the agreement in a joint statement. The new four-year contract runs through 2026 and would increase the musicians’ wages above their pre-pandemic levels over the course of the deal.
Under the contract, the Philharmonic’s season would expand from 28 to 30 weeks per year and the orchestra would keep its current number of musicians – 44 full-time and 19 part-time.
Campbell MacDonald, chair of the players’ union, said the wage increases are the same as those the two sides agreed on in January.
“This 4-year contract gives us our first wage increase since 2019, brings Musician salaries above pre-pandemic levels, and expands our season to 30 weeks”, he said.
MacDonald also noted the agreement keeps the status quo of management’s rights and the workplace bargaining rights of musicians – key points of contention in the strike’s latter weeks.
The orchestra's management praised the pact.
“With a new agreement, we will be able to move forward together and return excellent programs and performances to the public,” Brittany Hall, Philharmonic president and CEO, said in a news release. “The Philharmonic has a bright future, and we are committed to rebuilding our culture to continue to serve as a source of community pride and regional strength in Northeast Indiana.”
Before the strike began Dec. 8, 2022, the musicians had been performing under the terms of a contract that expired Sept. 1. After a series of negotiations during the fall failed to bear fruit, the musicians – members of American Federation of Musicians Local 58 – decided they’d had enough.
The work stoppage caused the cancellation of several concerts over the past three months, including December’s “Holiday Pops.” The Philharmonic will resume March 24 with the production of "Swan Lake" with Fort Wayne Ballet. The orchestra's season continues as scheduled with Bach in the Barn, a series of concerts at the Joseph Decuis Farm beginning April 13.