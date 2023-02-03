Philharmonic management and musicians met for negotiations Friday but couldn’t come to an agreement.
The Philharmonic Players’ Association has been on strike since Dec. 8 after operating without a valid contract for three months.
A recent offer by Philharmonic management included a 45.8% pay raise for musicians. Musicians agreed to the wages in January.
“But Philharmonic management continues to seek the elimination of industry standard workplace bargaining rights for musicians,” a news release from the players’ association said Friday.