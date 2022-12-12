A strike by Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians continued after negotiations between the union and management failed Monday to bridge a gap.
Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, said management did not substantially change its position during the bargaining session.
Philharmonic management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The two sides began negotiating at 2 p.m.
Earlier Monday, the players’ union announced the American Federation of Musicians had placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the organization’s “International Unfair List.”
Samuel Gnagey, president of the Fort Wayne Musicians Association, made the request on behalf of the striking workers.
According to the federation’s bylaws, members “shall not render musical services for organizations, establishments or people who have been placed on the International Unfair List,” and those who cross the picket line would be subject to penalties.
This isn’t the first time the Philharmonic was placed on the list. In 2020, the federation placed the Fort Wayne organization on the International Unfair List after it attempted to schedule concerts featuring non-Philharmonic musicians while the union’s players were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the hours and days since the musicians went on strike, Campbell said the union feels the public is behind its efforts.
“The community is engaged with us in our fight,” he said, “and we can’t say enough about how overwhelming that support has been.”
A mediator assisted with negotiations Monday, Campbell said. It was the first bargaining session since a Saturday meeting he described as “brief.”
The current wage proposal from the players’ association would result in an 8% raise from the musicians’ salary in 2020, which was about $26,000. Their pay during the 2021-2022 season was cut to $22,060.
“Our community in our region and citizens of Fort Wayne are looking at this conflict and recognizing it for what it is,” MacDonald said. “We have an orchestra that has extensive resources: they are able to raise millions and millions of dollars; they’re able to provide extravagant salaries for upper management, and they leave musicians struggling for basic needs.”
The players’ association announced its first-ever work stoppage Thursday. The musicians had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1.
On Friday, the Philharmonic announced the cancellation of last weekend’s “Holiday Pops” concerts, and the players announced their own free concert last Saturday.
MacDonald said the players association’s free holiday show drew a “standing room only crowd” to Plymouth Congregational Church and called the attendance an “incredible show of solidarity.”
As for future performances, the Philharmonic’s next concert is scheduled for Friday. Philharmonic management said last week that any changes would be announced by noon that day.