Negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s musicians and management will resume this afternoon after the players’ union went on strike last Thursday.
The two sides will begin bargaining at 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said. He’s unsure when the session will end.
The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the organization’s “International Unfair List,” the players’ union announced earlier Monday morning.
Samuel Gnagey, president of the Fort Wayne Musicians Association, made the request on behalf of the striking workers.
According to the federation’s bylaws, members “shall not render musical services for organizations, establishments or people who have been placed on the International Unfair List,” and those who cross the picket line would be subject to penalties.
“Placement on the International Unfair List is an alert to our industry that Fort Wayne Philharmonic management does not treat musicians fairly,” Campbell said in a statement.
This isn’t the first time the Philharmonic was placed on the list. In 2020, the federation placed the Fort Wayne organization on the International Unfair List after it attempted to schedule concerts featuring non-Philharmonic musicians while the union’s players were furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players’ association announced its first-ever work stoppage Thursday. The musicians had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1.
On Friday, the Philharmonic announced the cancellation of last weekend’s “Holiday Pops” concerts, and the players announced their own free concert last Saturday.
As for future performances – the Philharmonic’s next concerts are scheduled for this weekend – an announcement will be made “no later than next Friday at noon,” according to management.