Philharmonic musicians are back to making music in Fort Wayne: performing with the ballet, rehearsing for several concerts this week and playing at many smaller community events.
But the hard work will come when they put their instruments down. Management and musicians need to rebuild relationships after a historic three-month-long strike.
Brittany Hall, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, said it’s a privilege to return and resume performances. She acknowledged the pandemic and the strike pulled back the curtain and revealed the Philharmonic’s inner strife.
“We all know that we have a lot of work to do on recovering and healing and building a culture that we’re all proud of and want to work in,” she said. “The best way to do that is to start opening lines of communication and really start to talk to one another more frequently.”
Rebuilding those tattered relationships is priority No. 1 for the Philharmonic, Hall said. Part of the two sides’ final agreement even included hiring a consultant to work on that issue.
Hall said she hopes the community will come out and support the Philharmonic in the closing weeks of its season, including for Bach in the Barn, a series of concerts at the Joseph Decuis Farm beginning Thursday. As for the future, Hall said opportunities for growth are limitless in Fort Wayne.
‘A long battle’
The strike, which began Dec. 8 and ended when an agreement was reached March 8, was unique in several ways according to Rochelle Skolnick, director of the American Federation of Musicians’ Symphonic Services Division.
Conflicts about financial issues, such as salaries and benefits, are typical in negotiations, but Skolnick said the organization’s attempts to strengthen management rights were abnormal.
Christopher Guerin said management’s attempt to strengthen management rights would overturn decades of established policies and “turn the clock back to the ’60s.”
“From the point of view of the musicians, it would have rendered the idea of a union meaningless if they had agreed to the changes that were being demanded,” said Guerin, who was president of the Philharmonic from 1985 to 2005.
The dynamic in which musicians are the ones calling for more concerts and a longer season is also out of the ordinary, Skolnick said, because orchestras often push to get as many performances as possible from musicians.
“Fort Wayne can’t be that different in terms of the demand and what the community is looking for, … and yet you’re seeing a different direction from management,” said Skolnick, who is based in New York and oversees orchestras nationwide.
Eric Schweikert, the orchestra’s principal timpani since he joined in 1989, said he thinks management was shocked by the decision to strike and surprised by the union’s resolve. As a member of the orchestra committee, he was in the bargaining room throughout the strike.
“You know you’re in trouble when some of the mildest people in the organization are like, ‘You know what, I’m kind of done with this. This is ridiculous,’ ” Schweikert said.
Tensions between musicians and management were high even before their previous contract expired Sept. 1. Principal trumpet Andrew Lott described the strike as a “continuation of a long battle to preserve our rights” stretching back to management’s decision to furlough musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After every Holiday Pops rehearsal last winter, musicians met to discuss the possibility of a work stoppage. Eventually, the union held a strike authorization vote that allowed the orchestra committee to call a strike if necessary.
“I expected more fear from the musicians, but it was more like, ‘No, we have to do this,’ ” said Lott, who has played for the Philharmonic since 2015.
‘Your orchestra’
Following the strike’s conclusion, musicians’ emotions “run the gamut,” Schweikert said. Some are happy to get back to work while others are still frustrated.
Violinist Johanna Bourkova-Morunov, the Philharmonic’s associate concertmaster, said the strike was “quite an ordeal” and that she now feels “relieved, yet still traumatized.”
Bourkova-Morunov’s husband is also in the orchestra. The couple moved from Chicago to Fort Wayne in 2011 and are raising three young children. She said the community’s reaction to the strike helped the musicians: people joining them on the picket line, attending player-organized concerts and writing letters.
“Public support was just invaluable during the strike,” Bourkova-Morunov said. “It was extremely important to us.”
Management has favored reducing the orchestra’s size and scope for at least a decade prior to the strike, Schweikert said. He called those attempts “real degradations” of the organization.
“Many industries will understand that you can’t necessarily always cut your way to the top,” he said. “Sometimes retractions are necessary, but we didn’t feel we’re at that point.”
Lott, the trumpet player, said the final contract shows the strike was successful for the musicians.
“It was a nice confirmation for the public to see what we had been saying all along: that they have the money,” he said, referring to the organization’s endowment, which was reported to be almost $30 million in a 2021 tax filing.
Schweikert and other musicians hope future seasons’ schedules will include more performances.
“Our hope is that we get out there and we play more concerts and we provide more music to our community,” Schweikert said. “Because that’s what we’re in the business to do. We’re here to serve the city of Fort Wayne. We’re your orchestra.”
No quick solution
As the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s music director, Andrew Constantine said he puts together the musical slate for each Philharmonic season and faces pressures from all sides: the musicians, the board, management, the marketing team and more.
Constantine said he hopes there’s more input from the musicians’ artistic committee on future concert plans. The artistic committee is a group of musicians elected by their peers who weigh in on programming.
The music director said he supports more masterworks concerts – flagship performances, which sometimes require bringing in additional musicians. Constantine called them the “core of who the Philharmonic is.”
The strike, much like the pandemic, has accelerated some of Constantine’s programming plans. He said he is excited to announce the Philharmonic’s 2023-24 season this month.
Constantine said he felt enthusiasm and goodwill from musicians during their first rehearsals after the strike. He said it’s been great to catch up with friends in the orchestra.
“It’s like a large family,” he said. “There’s always going to be elements of fallout and disagreement.”
How can communication improve? Schweikert said processes already exist – an artistic advisory committee, a liaison committee – but that those groups “may not have been utilized very well” in recent years.
“We didn’t get here overnight, so we’re not going to solve this overnight either,” he said.
Constantine said talking regularly and not being afraid to bring up concerns will help.
“At the end of the day, it’s only the individuals involved. We can address the situation,” he said. “We can’t abrogate the responsibility to anybody else or think that an outside source is going to be the solution. It might offer contributing factors to a working relationship, but we’re the ones here who have to do it.”