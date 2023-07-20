The fifth and final "Faces of the Fort" mural was dedicated today at the Edsall House Apartments.
The mural depicts Harriet Miller and Monica Wehrle, two local advocates who were instrumental in the formation of the Women's Bureau in 1977, the creation of Run Jane Run – a multisport event for adult amateur female athletes – and their participation in the 2014 ACLU lawsuit advocating for marriage equality.
"Needless to say, we are overwhelmed and honored to be portrayed as the 'Faces of the Fort,'" Miller said.
Fort Wayne community leaders spoke and thanked the pair for their work in the city, including Mayor Tom Henry, Councilman Geoff Paddock and Réna Bradley, "Faces of the Fort" committee chair. Mural artist Lyndy Bazile was also recognized.
"Fort Wayne continues to really be the talk of the town when it comes not only to all the economic development stuff we do, but also how we have embraced the arts," Henry said.