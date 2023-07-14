Inspiration struck Cynthia Smyth-Wartzok when she saw pop-ups inside a larger store during Christmas shopping.
Her artist friends were always looking for places to sell their work – why not a pop-up at Pulse Opera House? The theater’s artistic director got to work making it happen.
“Seemed like a great way to collaborate with area artists while providing something unique for our audience members,” Smyth-Wartzok says.
Though the theater’s lobby is small, there is room for a featured artist at each performance. Theatergoers enjoyed the pop-ups during the run of “Orphan Train” in the spring.
Seeing all the art on display in her lobby, Smyth-Wartzok was struck by inspiration again.
“I began to realize how the techniques the artists were using to create their pieces could be incorporated into costumes our next show,” she says.
“Into the Woods” opens tonight with pieces created by area artists. Among them: Jack’s lederhosen have been embroidered with elements from the show by Allison Jennings, the Witch’s mask was embroidered by Danny Woelver and the Baker’s Wife’s shawl is composed of hand-woven squares by Randy Neuman. Basket weaving and painted costumes are also part of the collaboration.
“ ‘Into the Woods’ is based on fairy tales, so the opportunity to use these creative eyes was appealing,” Smyth-Wartzok says. “The results have been stunning.”
The musical follows characters such a baker and his wife who wish to have a child but learn they have been cursed by a witch. Carson Cunningham and Jennifer Jennings portray the baker and his wife. Other cast members include Allie Jennings as Cinderella and Owen Newsom as Jack.
The artist pop-ups are back for “Into the Woods.” Shops are open an hour before each show and during intermission. The schedule of featured artists follows.
Today: Blue Poppy Design, florist
Saturday: Danny Losure, painting
Sunday: Mae Crauder-Davis, glass pendants
July 21: Dan Whit, stained glass
July 22: Daniel Swartz, letterpress designs
July 23: Kayleen Reusser, author
July 28: ZhenYi “Ginger” Davis, oil painting
July 29: Danny Woelver, fantasy art
July 30: Gary Walter, stained glass