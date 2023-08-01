Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation is having auditions for two musicals this weekend. "Rent" and "Next to Normal" are among upcoming productions with calls for performers.
IMTF's auditions are from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with callbacks on Sunday evening.
Performances of "Rent" are Sept. 14 to 23 at Arena Dinner Theatre; "Next to Normal" will be seen Nov. 10 to 19 at RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave. Auditions are at the studios.
Interested actors can specify the show they are auditioning for when they sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ba5a62da0fdc07-indiana. More information and details on what to prepare are available on the site.
• Fort Wayne Dance Collective is having auditions Sunday for dancers 12 and older to be part of its 14th annual Halloween Show. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the audition begins at 4:30 p.m. at FWDC, 437 E. Berry St., above Cinema Center.
Tennis shoes, socks, dance shoes, and bare feet are all acceptable forms of footwear, according to a social media post by the organization. For more information on the auditions, email info@fwdc.org.
Performances of the Halloween show, this year based on Japanese urban legends, are Oct. 20 to 22 at ArtsLab.
• Off Stage Productions will have auditions for "Four Old Broads" at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Enter at Door No. 7.
Scripts are available to preview before auditions by messaging or calling 419-605-2634.
Performance dates are Oct. 20 to 29.