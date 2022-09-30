On a recent Wednesday evening, one could hear grunts, groans and other sounds of pain coming from the theater in the basement of First Presbyterian Church.

Raigyn Dobson has knocked fellow teen Kayden Ptak to his knees with an elbow to the gut. She grabs his hair, yanks his head twice, then slams him to the ground with a roar. Spectators applaud a job well done.

This isn’t teen fight club. This is combat rehearsal for “Robyn Hood: Heroine of Sherwood Forest.” The Fort Wayne Youtheatre production opens tonight with Dobson in the title role. Ptak portrays Guy of Gisborne.

Executive and artistic director Todd Espeland is putting four of his stars through the paces of the show’s major fight scenes, having them run the choreography faster and faster until it feels – and looks – more natural. Within half an hour, they are nearly at full speed as the theater fills with the hollow sound of wood quarterstaffs connecting repeatedly.

Part of fight training is getting your brain to think faster, Espeland tells Dobson and Anton Phillips Jr. Don’t pause to think of the next movement, just move into it, he urges them.

During a break, Phillips, who portrays Friar Tuck, says this is the first time he has done fight training and it has been a fun experience.

“But there are times where, you know, you have to buckle down and get it instilled in your head,” he says. “Because you have so many moves that you have to basically thread all together, there’s so many different parts, and you have to make it flow out as if it’s one.”

The actors are being trained with a well-known stage method that uses numbers to indicate which quadrant of the body is being attacked. The right shoulder of the person being attacked is 1 and left shoulder is 2, legs are 3 and 4, and the head is 5. So when phrasing in the script calls for an attack of 1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 4, 1, 4, 5, the “attacker” knows where to aim each thrust of a weapon and the “attacked” actor knows where to block the move or simulate being hit.

The stage combat is Dobson’s favorite part of preparing for the show, and not just because she enjoys the challenge of learning choreography.

“I think it’s super fun, getting to whale on people and them not actually get hurt,” she says.

Phillips quickly points out the quarterstaffs are heavy enough that someone could get hurt accidentally. The show also includes hand-to-hand combat sequences.

Written and directed by Espeland, “Robyn Hood” tells the gender-flipped story of Robyn Hood, who fights to protect the poor at home while many of the men of England are off fighting the Crusades in the Middle Ages.

Often shows that have lots of fighting are heavy on male combat roles even when there are more females than males in the cast. So Espeland and Youtheatre associate director Christopher J. Murphy decided to make things a little more even.

“Our thought was, let’s turn it around,” Espeland says. “So that we can include everybody in this kind of training rather than just having all the boys get to do it.”

Espeland has offered a one-off stage combat class at Youtheatre, but when planning the 2022-23 season, he says he felt like they had a group of kids they could do more detailed work with. Everyone in the cast, even the two actors who don’t fight on stage, is getting combat training as part of the show.

He starts students out with a face punch – it helps train the basic safety measures that come with stage combat so you don’t hurt yourself or your scene partners. Fights are broken into phrases (such as “1, 2, 4, 1, 1”), and between each phrase, the combatants square off and make eye contact to check in with each other and signal they are ready to proceed to the next phrase.

Once that is mastered, students can start learning other fight moves and – just as importantly – how to fall without getting hurt.

As thrilling as fights can be in a story, Espeland makes sure the combat is part of the storytelling in “Robyn Hood.”

Newsletters What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

The first fight at the beginning of the show establishes that the impulsive Robyn is not as good as Friar Tuck, who becomes a sort of teacher for her. Robyn’s skills progress through the show.

“So you want to make sure that the fights aren’t just there for excitement, but they also are furthering the storyline,” Espeland says.

Dobson says she likes the personal development seen in Robyn. At the beginning, she’s more immature and being trained to fight, “but then throughout the show, she meets some really cool people and she grows a lot into this leader that people look up to,” Dobson says.

Phillips says that at first, Robyn can be a hothead, which can get her into trouble. But the show has special moments.

“The heartfelt moments between Robyn and Little Jane and Robyn and Friar Tuck, I feel those are very heartwarming as an audience member,” he says.