An annual screenwriting competition for Indiana high school students is underway.
The winning screenplay in Project Constellation will be produced by professionals in the winner's hometown with area students working alongside the filmmakers.
The movie will be premiered in the community where it is filmed. It will also be screened in Indiana theaters, submitted to film festivals and made available for online streaming.
Students should create a script fewer than 12 pages that takes place in their town and fits the theme "Embracing Change." A brief description of their vision for the movie and a short introduction video are also required. Entries can be submitted by Jan. 4 at seeconstellation.org/education/competitions.
More information, including guides for teachers, is available at the website.
Constellation Stage & Screen, a non-profit organization founded by John Armstrong and Zachary Spicer, owners of Indiana-based film company Pigasus Pictures, is the producing entity of the contest.
“This is really a life changing opportunity,” Armstrong says in a news release. “A lot of young people grow up in Indiana, like I did, thinking that the entertainment industry is unattainable. Well, this is our opportunity to bring the film industry to towns across the state.”
Previous winners include Kira Daniels from Madison, Whitney Roberts and Cynthia Foulke from Fishers, Marjorie Abrell from Spencer, Sam Stanton of South
Bend and Piper Parks of Columbus.