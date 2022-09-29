A sculpture celebrating Ukraine is coming to downtown.
Featuring a pair of wings flanking a crown of flowers, the piece is filled with symbols of the eastern European country which was invaded by neighboring Russia early this year.
The headdress of flowers is called a Vinok wreath, which is a part of traditional Ukrainian folk attire, according to information shared by Art This Way. Each of the flowers has a meaning: Sunflowers represent peace, poppies honor fallen warriors, peonies represent welfare and human kindness, cornflowers embody courage and marigolds show the beauty of the nation while representing its strength.
The phoenix wings represent resilience and rebirth with the feather design incorporating traditional Ukrainian embroidery.
Alex Hall, director of Art This Way, declined on Thursday to reveal where the sculpture will be installed but said the goal is to have it in place this year, likely in December. She is hopeful to have a title and location ready to announce in October.
The sculpture was designed by local artist Lena Balger, an immigrant from Ukraine who works at Arts United. Designer Torey Dunn of ReVolt Design with Midwest Metals will manufacture the piece with Balger, who will hand paint the wreath.
Balger reached out to Art This Way with the idea for the sculpture a few weeks after the invasion. After getting details set, the concept was presented to the Public Art Commission on Wednesday.
Art This Way, which operates under the umbrella of the Downtown Improvement District, is acting as the administrative partner on the piece with funding coming from the Public Art Commission. The City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Sister Cities are also involved in the project.
“Our hope is that this experiential design will engage the public and encourage people to share their support for Ukraine,” Hall says. People can stand in front of the sculpture to make it look like they have wings and are wearing the wreath. Pictures can be posted on social media to show support for Ukraine and raise awareness.
A plaque with the sculpture will share information on the symbology in the piece and direct people to information about Plock, Poland, one of Fort Wayne’s sister cities. Poland borders Ukraine to the northwest and Plock is among European cities assisting people fleeing Ukraine. Fort Wayne Sister Cities is accepting donations on its website for a refugee fund to support Plock’s efforts.
Art This Way hopes to celebrate the installation of the sculpture with a dedication including the artists.
This will be the third permanent sculpture installation for Art This Way, which also has the guitar piece on the side of MKM Architecture, 119 W. Wayne St., and the 77 Steps lighted installation in the alley at 113 W. Berry St.