Fourteen local artists are part of Blue Jacket's Second Chances Art Exhibit, which will be showcased Friday night.
The 7th annual event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery on the campus of Blue Jacket Inc., 2826 S. Calhoun St. The evening includes food from Catablu and live music from She Shed, according to a news release.
This year's artists are Jared Applegate, Mindy Bermes, Derek Decker, Paul Demaree, Sayaka Ganz, Angela Hudson, Jordan Kurzen, Valerie McBride, Matt Plett, Jaliyah Rice, Theresa Stephens, Jeremy Stroup, Rachel Von Stroup and Deb Washler.
They were paired with Blue Jacket Academy graduates and tasked with depicting their personal stories through mediums including painting, photography and sculpture.
The works are available for purchase during the event and are only on display that night. Prints of the work will be sold after the event. A catalog will be available at the Blue Jacket office and Tall Rabbit Café + Community, 2001 Calhoun St.
Tickets for the gallery event are $25 at BlueJacketInc.org. Proceeds from the event support job placement services for the non-profit, which provides training and opportunities to people with barriers to gainful employment.