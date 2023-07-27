Think you have what it takes to play an ogre?
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's "Shrek The Musical" is among upcoming productions with auditions in August.
Civic Theatre will have auditions for "Shrek The Musical" starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. The cast has roles for more than 20 actors, starting at age 8.
Call backs are 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21. Rehearsals begin Sept. 18 and performances are Nov. 4 to 19.
Sign up by Aug. 18. For more information on what to prepare, to reserve a spot and download an audition form, go to www.fwcivic.org/auditions.
Pulse Opera House in Warren will have auditions for "Agatha Christie's Mysterious Affair at Styles" at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Show dates are Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.
For more information, call 260-375-7017 or go to PulseOperaHouse.org.
Creative Arts Theater in Bluffton will have auditions for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Creative Arts Council, 428 S. Oak St. Auditions are open to anyone age 8 and older.
Show dates are Oct. 27 and 28. For more information, call 260-824-5222 or go to www.wellscocreativearts.com/other-yearly-productions