As Fort Wayne Youtheatre circles back for the first time on its holiday repertoire, it already has a success on its hands. Opening tonight, the two-weekend run of “Frozen Jr.” is sold out.
The musical, last staged by Youtheatre in 2019, is part of a rotating series of shows including “Elf Jr.” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” that the local theater company has been working to get in place as seasonal staples, associate director Christopher J. Murphy says.
Youtheatre once had a long tradition of performing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the holidays. So this repertoire of holiday shows is a nice way to get back a semblance of that without being pigeonholed into the same show every year, Murphy says. And with a rotating slate of Christmas shows, the Youtheatre stable of actors and crew get to do more shows and roles as they age through the program.
Murphy says Youtheatre is open to adding other shows to its cycle as rights become available, such as the Rankin/Bass version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “The Grinch.”
With a repertoire show, a theater company can get more bang for its buck in some ways. When there are sets or costumes that can be reused, more time and money can be focused on refurbishing specific pieces as needed instead of starting from scratch. In addition to new set design, this year’s production features new custom puppets. Theater instructor Gavin Thomas Drew created Olaf the Snowman and Youtheatre executive and artistic director Todd Espeland crafted Sven the Reindeer.
In repeating a show, Youtheatre can also note things that might work better the next time. Because of logistical issues such as costume changes, not every performer can be in every scene.
So the last time around, Murphy noted some scenes in “Frozen Jr.” where he would have liked to have had more actors onstage. This time around there are 45 youth actors on the cast, which he notes is the largest onstage team Youtheatre has had in many years.
“The principle cast is the same size, it’s mostly rounding out the ensemble so that the show itself just has a bigger, fuller feel to it,” says Murphy, who directs the show.
Following the story many children and parents will be familiar with from the “Disney” movie, “Frozen Jr.” focuses on the story of Queen Elsa whose magic leaves Arendelle in eternal winter. Her sister Anna searches for her and a way to save the kingdom. They discover their potential and the bond of sisterhood.
The production includes songs from the movie as well as the 2018 Broadway musical.
The show is so much more than “Let It Go,” Murphy says. There is a lot for performers and audience members to sink their teeth into.
“It’s really sort of this epic Shakespearean tragedy with really beautiful relationships, and really high stakes for everybody,” he says.
The show runs through Dec. 18 at First Presbyterian Theatre.