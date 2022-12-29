Another bargaining session between Fort Wayne Philharmonic management and the orchestra’s musicians was unsuccessful as the players prepare for their strike to enter its second month.
The two sides met at 10 a.m. Thursday for their second day of talks this week, and negotiations ended shortly before 5 p.m.
Campbell MacDonald, chairman of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, was sharply critical of the organization’s management in a statement released after the session wrapped up.
Management “has filled much of this week’s negotiations with wasted time, smokescreens and misrepresentations,” MacDonald said, “stalling our earnest attempt to reach an agreement.”
The two sides also met Tuesday for more than eight hours.
Management said the union’s representatives didn’t offer a counterproposal Thursday and asked for higher wages and benefits than in previous bargaining meetings. This has moved the two sides further apart in negotiations, according to a news release from the Philharmonic.
The Philharmonic’s most recent wage proposal is a 33.4% raise over three years, but MacDonald said that wage “remains low by any standard.” Full-time Philharmonic musicians now earn $22,060 a year, an amount union members describe as a significant cut from their 2020 salary of about $26,000.
MacDonald also criticized the organization for an “unwillingness to engage in meaningful bargaining.”
“The Philharmonic has not budged from their unjustified demands for cuts to positions in the orchestra, erosion of bargaining rights in the workplace and control of our personal time,” he said.
MacDonald said that for decades, the musicians have kept 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays as personal time – time when the Philharmonic can’t require them to work. During negotiations, though, MacDonald said management is “insisting on access to that time.”
He also criticized some of the organization’s proposed cuts, including the elimination of three full-time positions – the orchestra’s third French horn, its principal harp and principal tuba – as well as removing another part-time contract position.
According to management, no current full-time Philharmonic musicians would lose their core positions. However, three full-time seats will move to “per-service” status, and one per-service seat would also move to that of an “extra” over time as current seat-holders leave or retire.
Musicians and management have met at the negotiating table several times now since the work stoppage began Dec. 8. Disagreements between the two sides date back years, and the musicians had been performing under the terms of a contract that expired Sept. 1.
The strike has caused the cancellation of the bulk of the Philharmonic’s December schedule and could threaten its shows in early 2023 if no agreement is reached in the next month. The Philharmonic’s next concert is scheduled for Jan. 28, with additional performances planned in February and March.
The next meeting between the two sides is set for Wednesday, MacDonald said.