The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians’ strike will continue after Tuesday’s bargaining session didn’t result in an agreement.
Negotiations resumed at 10 a.m., but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract after more than eight hours of talks.
Management upped its salary increase offer from 12% to 33.4% over three years, the organization said in a news release. The Philharmonic said that proposal would return the musicians “to above pre-pandemic wages in the first year.”
The Philharmonic also said the musicians didn’t accept any terms or language within the offer, which was made Dec. 17, and “increased their economic demands.”
Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, said after the bargaining session that the musicians presented three proposals.
The organization “has not demonstrated need” in its non-economic demands, MacDonald said. Instead, he said Philharmonic management is seeking more control over the musicians’ time and workplace rights.
“While the Philharmonic has moved closer to us on wages in their most recent proposal,” MacDonald said in a statement, “management continues to demand the elimination of musicians from our full-time and part-time complement, removal of long established rights in our workplace, and further encroachment on our personal time.”
The nonprofit said its board of directors agreed to use funds from its endowment, which tax documents show had grown to nearly $30 million last year, in order to increase the offer.
Rick James, chairman of the Philharmonic’s board, said in a statement the board “had looked forward to music returning to the Philharmonic and beginning the healing and recovery process to create a stronger, sustainable, and more unified Fort Wayne Philharmonic within our community.”
Brittany Hall, Philharmonic president and CEO, said management is “open to returning to negotiations when the union is open to good faith bargaining.” The organization claimed that no date has been scheduled for the next bargaining session.
However, MacDonald claimed that both sides have agreed to two negotiation dates: this Thursday and Jan. 4.
The strike began Dec. 8, although disagreements between the two sides date back years. The musicians had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1. Before Tuesday, the most recent negotiating session was Dec. 12.
Since then, the Philharmonic has canceled its remaining December concerts. The players’ union has held two free holiday shows, the first at Plymouth Congregational Church and the second at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall.
The Philharmonic has one event planned for next month, a Jan. 28 concert where pianist Yefim Bronfman is scheduled to perform Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.”
However, the schedule fills up quickly after that with more concerts in February and March.