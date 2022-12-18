Derek Reeves says the Fort Wayne Philharmonic isn’t the same orchestra he joined almost two decades ago.
“It’s a shadow of the orchestra I moved to Fort Wayne for in the first place,” Reeves said last week. “They’ve cut entire concert series. There seems to be no desire to engage the community.”
Reeves and others in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike Dec. 8, the first such job action in the union’s history. Their primary concern is wages.
Full-time Philharmonic musicians earn $22,060, a significant cut from the 2020 salary of about $26,000.
Philharmonic management said the union has requested a 46% raise, which would put annual earnings at a little over $32,200, an amount the players have not confirmed. Management’s most recent offer during a bargaining session last Monday was 12%, which would be a little over $24,700 a year.
A 12% raise would pay the musicians less than their pre-pandemic wages. Meanwhile, from the beginning of 2020 to November this year, inflation has increased by more than 15%, union members pointed out.
During that time – despite the economic turmoil COVID-19 caused – the Philharmonic’s endowment has grown to almost $30 million, federal tax documents show.
Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall said those forms don’t tell the whole story, though. The last three years have devastated arts organizations around the U.S., Hall said, adding the local nonprofit is also “feeling that impact.”
“The board continues to work with administration to create a financially sustainable and healthy organization as we move forward,” said Hall, who has led the administration since Jan. 1. “We know that a financially healthy future for the Philharmonic is possible.”
Rick James is the board’s chairman. Other members include Chuck Surack, immediate past chairman; Ben Eisbart; Mike Galbraith; and Al Zacher.
Contract negotiations are difficult and often based on emotion, Hall said, but the Philharmonic’s goal is to quickly find a “win-win situation.”
Part-time orchestra
Reeves, who plays the viola, said the Philharmonic’s pay makes it difficult to recruit members. Three of the orchestra’s 44 seats are currently open, and he said a recent national audition for the principal second violin position attracted only one applicant.
“They’re trying to make this a part-time community orchestra, which is not what it was set up to be, which is not what this city wants or deserves,” said Reeves, who has played with the organization since 2003.
Freelance work in other cities, along with teaching violin and viola lessons, helps Reeves make ends meet. But he’d like to travel less.
“I was even driving Uber for a while,” he said, adding that the orchestra income is not a “livable wage.”
Reeves has considered “more than a couple times” leaving music entirely.
“It’s a challenge to make sure all the bills are paid,” he said. “Sometimes you have to decide which bills to pay.”
The work stoppage has forced management to cancel concerts over the last two weeks. In lieu of those previously scheduled performances, the players’ association held two holiday concerts of its own, including one with Fort Wayne native and former “The Voice” contestant Addison Agen.
As the strike continues, current and former musicians – and even one former executive – have expressed concerns with the Philharmonic’s recent decisions.
Sam Gnagey, who began playing for the Philharmonic in 1970 and continued for 45 years, is among them.
Gnagey moved to Fort Wayne to teach at Ben Geyer Junior High, now Towles Intermediate School. He taught music there for six years before leaving to become a full-time tuba player for the Philharmonic. He is now president of the Fort Wayne Musicians Association, Local 58 of the American Federation of Musicians, which last week placed the Philharmonic on its “International Unfair List.”
Gnagey recalls the Philharmonic being a community orchestra “with a few professionals scattered in.”
“We’ve had several managers who are really positive and pushing for growth,” Gnagey said. “Because they saw that if they pushed for growth, their job grew, too.”
Concerts cut in half
For years, the Philharmonic’s top brass was also on board with growth, including longtime President Christopher Guerin.
When Guerin took the nonprofit’s reins in 1985, the orchestra had a budget of less than a million dollars and employed only 18 full-time musicians.
By the time Guerin left the Philharmonic – eventually working as a vice president at Sweetwater Sound until his retirement in 2018 – it employed 44 full-time players. The Philharmonic also had 20 more musicians under contract to fill in when necessary.
“The board and staff working with the orchestra worked very hard to raise money to expand the orchestra into a minimum of what we call a core chamber orchestra,” Guerin said. “A chamber orchestra is large enough, at 44 (members), to play a lot of repertoire without additional players.”
Now, though, that growth has stopped. The number of “Masterworks” concerts has been cut back to numbers not seen since the 1970s, Guerin said as an example. Masterworks shows are the Philharmonic’s flagship performances and sometimes require additional musicians.
“At its peak, the orchestra was performing 480 concerts of some kind or another” each year, Guerin said. “Now, my understanding is that it’s roughly half that.”
In a Dec. 13 column published in The Journal Gazette, Guerin said recent cuts have affected the quality of the music as well.
“Tchaikovsky would be rolling over in his grave,” Guerin said of a recent performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
A strained culture
Campbell MacDonald, the Philharmonic’s principal clarinet, joined the organization in 2004 – one year before Guerin’s departure. In that time, MacDonald said, the number of concerts has been reduced from 38 to 36 to 33 to 28.
“When you look at the recent history of the Philharmonic,” MacDonald said, “you can see a pattern, a long-term strategy, of eliminating jobs – perhaps through making the job itself less attractive.”
MacDonald, who also serves as chairman of the players’ association, said the recent changes have reduced the Philharmonic’s footprint in northeast Indiana.
“Everything is smaller; everything is more centralized,” MacDonald said. “And fewer people are getting to hear classical music in this region. That is, to us, a tragedy.”
Two years ago, following a pandemic-prompted furlough of musicians, management proposed cutting the number of full-time musicians to 15. At the time, the Philharmonic said audiences “will not notice a music quality difference.”
During the furlough and subsequent negotiations, the players filed three unfair labor practice suits with the National Labor Relations Board. Region 25 of the NLRB found merit that management had engaged in “bad faith, regressive bargaining.”
Hall, the organization’s president, acknowledged the culture within the Philharmonic has been strained for almost a decade, which is long before her arrival early this year. It’s an issue management wants to address, she said.
“The board and I are committed to creatively working on and rebuilding those relationships and that culture around the Philharmonic,” Hall said.
The orchestra’s board approved a new strategic plan in June. Hall said goals include bringing music to more northeast Indiana residents and strengthening the Philharmonic to make it “fiscally healthy and sustainable” moving forward.
Although Hall answered questions on some topics, she often emphasized that Philharmonic management doesn’t want to negotiate through the media.
“What really matters is that at the table we are listening to our musicians and that we can come to an agreement in negotiations,” Hall said when asked about whether management’s salary offer is a living wage. “It’s not my opinion on livable wage that matters; it’s that agreement that we come to with our musicians.”
Kevin Case, a Chicago lawyer who represents musicians and other artists across the country, said orchestra labor conflicts typically center on two major issues.
Some groups are in genuinely dire financial straits and must make cuts to eliminate financial shortfalls. Others make a decision to reduce their orchestra’s size, said Case, who focuses on employment-related issues.
Although Case doesn’t know specifics about the local Philharmonic strike, he said the organization’s management seems to fall into the latter category.
“The orchestra seems like it’s doing well, it’s being successful, yet they’re claiming they can’t afford to pay their musicians,” Case said. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Something’s not adding up.”
‘Flush with cash’
Case, who worked as a concert violinist before entering law school, said nonprofits used to want an endowment three times the size of their budget. That standard is now five times, a mark “very few” orchestras can hit.
It appears, however, that the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has.
The endowment fund, created in 1966, grew from about $2 million to $10 million during Guerin’s tenure.
It’s continued to grow recently as well, as tax documents show the endowment increased from $15.5 million in 2015 to $20.4 million in 2019. It’s grown even more since and sat at almost $28 million as of mid-2021.
Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2020, the organization spent $5.35 million a year, on average. The pandemic-altered 2021 season resulted in the Philharmonic’s expenses dropping to $3.5 million.
This year, the organization’s budget is $5.7 million, Hall said.
Even before the pandemic, the orchestra ran a deficit of between $500,000 and $750,000 each year “on an operational basis” for the past decade, she said.
The Philharmonic supplements its earned income – including ticket sales – with funds from the endowment. Hall said the organization’s policy is to use 4% to 6% of the 12-quarter rolling average of the endowment’s market value each year to cover operational shortfalls. Portions of the endowment earmarked by donors for specific programs are not included.
The Philharmonic is “very, very fortunate” to have strong community support and a large endowment, Hall said, adding that the board and administration have worked hard to build it.
Case said some communities don’t support an orchestra, but that isn’t the concern in Fort Wayne. Instead, he said, it seems Philharmonic management decided to shrink its scope.
“They just don’t want to have that ambition anymore,” Case said. “They want to have a much smaller, more manageable organization.”
Hall would not comment on any potential cuts to the number of members.
Philharmonic management talks about sustainability, but Reeves doesn’t think cuts will bring long-term stability.
He said any reduction in the Philharmonic’s size and influence is at odds with Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s goal of becoming a city that’s nationally recognized for music.
Although it’s unclear how such a list would be defined, Reeves said that in his estimation, there’s “no such thing as a ‘Top 10 Music City’ that doesn’t have a symphony orchestra and an excellent one at that.”
Among his concerns are some of the high salaries being paid to administrators. Last year, tax documents show former managing director James Palermo made $185,000, for example.
“They’re flush with cash; … they’re making six-figure salaries, but they can’t seem to extend the living wage to the musicians,” Reeves said. “It’s a situation that is untenable and grossly out of step with other orchestras our size.”