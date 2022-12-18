History of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s roots go back to 1924, when conductor John Verweire founded the Verweire Symphony Orchestra, later the Fort Wayne Symphony Orchestra. After four years, the name was changed to the Fort Wayne Civic Symphony.

The ensuing years were filled with periods of growth and contraction, and quite a few different conductors.

In the 1940s, the musicians became dissatisfied with conductor Gaston Bailhe and many signed a petition for a new conductor. Bailhe fired more than 20 players, but shortly thereafter a meeting was called to create a new orchestra.

Eventually, the Philharmonic Society was born, with membership costs of $2 per person. Momentum grew, with more than 1,000 joining by their third meeting the next week.

June 13, 1944: The Philharmonic Society incorporated. Hans Schwieger became the Philharmonic’s first full-time music director later that year.

Nov. 21, 1957: Fort Wayne Musical Society Inc. changed its name to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra Inc.

1966: The Philharmonic’s endowment fund was established.

1979: Free pops concerts began at the Foellinger and Embassy theaters.

October 1984: The Frank Freimann Charitable Trust donated $1 million to the Philharmonic's endowment fund.

1992-93: After auditioning conductors, the Philharmonic unanimously selected Edvard Tchivzhel, who defected from the Soviet Union to the United States in 1991 after a tour of the country with the U.S.S.R. State Symphony Orchestra.

June 2009: Andrew Constantine was announced as the Philharmonic’s seventh music director.

Source: The full history of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic can be found online at fwphil.org/about-the-phil.