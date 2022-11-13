It was a dark and snowy night in Arkansas. Extremely snowy.

Playwrights Gavin Thomas Drew and Chapman Shields were staying in a lake cottage in December 2020 working on a one-night production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” for a Rotary Club in the area when they realized that they would be stuck there for a while. There just weren’t many snowplows in rural Arkansas. What to do?

Drew, from Fort Wayne, and Shields, a director and designer in Oklahoma, chose to embrace the snow captivity and pull an all-nighter, outlining a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The walls became a storyboard as plot points were written on index cards that were subsequently taped to them. The cards were arranged and rearranged until the refashioned classic holiday tale was born. A fortnight later the rough draft was done.

“Carol” was “the first of many collaborations that the two of us have worked on,” Drew says. They have an adaptation of “Winnie-the-Pooh” coming to Summit City Music Theatre in Fall 2023.

Drew and Shields hosted several Zoom readings and workshops in early 2021. From these sessions they were provided feedback on the script. Two of the founders of Summit City Music Theatre, Jeff and Mindy Cox, “loved the material and wanted to bring the show to the stage” in Fort Wayne, Drew says.

The world premiere of this adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented in the Old Barn at Salomon Farm beginning Dec. 1. The two-weekend production is a collaboration between Summit City Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

“It promises to be a lively show, with entire families included in the cast of 48 actors,” Drew says. A pit of musicians will be playing and a choir will be singing. Local show choir arranger Benjamin Kambs has written a new song for the show. Drew adds, “all of the classic Christmas carols will be featured.”

The book “A Christmas Carol” was written by Charles Dickens and published in 1843. It is the story of Scrooge, a grumpy, miserly, and selfish old man who disdains Christmas and all its cheer. He is visited by various ghosts that show him the error of his ways.

Summit City Music Theatre likes to be creative with where its events are held, artistic director Drew says. For example, the theater performed “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical about a man-eating plant, in a local greenhouse. “A Christmas Carol” was announced in the fall of 2021, but no space had been selected for it yet. The Norwell grad says he has high school memories of going to Christmas on the Farm at Salomon and felt the Old Barn would be the perfect setting for the “Carol” performances. He reached out to Salomon Farm in January 2022 with “the idea of performing the show in conjunction with Christmas on the Farm.”

The farm’s manager agrees. “The Old Barn is the gem of the property and fits well with their play,” Eden Lamb says.

The production is a departure from the norm for Salomon Farm. The barn is most frequently used for weddings, and occasionally bands play there. Lamb says the parks department has been searching for ways to expand its December activities at the farm and this is an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. She feels that “A Christmas Carol” ties in nicely with the current Christmas on the Farm that takes place Dec. 3.

The Old Barn will be decorated with an 1840s English atmosphere. Old English vendors will have stands selling hot chocolate, nuts and other snacks to add to the whole enveloping experience.

Members of the audience are welcome to dress in their finest 19th-century English garb.

“This is more than a show,” Drew says. “It is immersive theatre.” There is even a sing-along at the end.

Lamb cautions that the barn has no heat or insulation and advises that the audience “come prepared and dress like you’re going to a football game.” Thankfully there is heat in the Homestead, which is where the cast’s dressing rooms and prep area are located.

2022-23 Fort Wayne theater season Here is some of what is planned for area stages during the 2022-23 theater season.

The stage will be elevated on the north side of the barn’s interior. Risers will be in the rear of the stage and provide the backdrop, and general admission seating will be in chairs on the main floor. Tickets are $25 each through SummitCityMT.com. This show is rated G and is about 70 minutes long.

Drew says that the Parks Department is providing the facility and ticketing in exchange for a percentage of ticket sales. They are allowing Summit City Music Theatre to take care of everything show related. The vendors will be a combined effort with the Parks Department doing the registrations and Summit City Music Theatre giving them the 1840s English look.

There are eight performances of “A Christmas Carol” scheduled, but seating is limited to about 120 people per show, so Drew says sellouts are likely. He encourages people to buy their tickets early. If you miss out this year, you’ll get another chance.

Summit City Music Theatre and the parks department hope to see the production become a local Christmas tradition, and it is already slated to be part of the theater company’s 2023 schedule.

Drew believes that “everyone is really going to love” the play. Lamb wistfully adds that “it’s just a cozy, fun, dress-warm type of event.”