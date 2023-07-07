While planning for a show called “The Music Man,” Gavin Thomas Drew naturally wanted to showcase the music. Thanks to a friend, the “man” is also a highlight.

Summit City Music Theatre’s production of “The Music Man – In Concert” opens Saturday with a 35-member live orchestra and lead actor Elvie Ellis, who just wrapped a tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in the role of Judas.

Drew previously worked with Ellis on a production of “Titanic” in 2019 at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Drew was involved with directing the production and the men became friends.

Local audiences have seen Ellis in touring productions of “Waitress” and “Superstar,” the latter of which passed through Embassy Theatre in April. Both times, Ellis joined Drew at a downtown restaurant after the show for a chance to catch up.

Over the meal in April, Drew asked Ellis what he was doing next after “Superstar.” Ellis had a simple reply: He was hoping to come do “The Music Man” if they could work out the schedule.

“I had seen the announcement Gavin had posted about the show, and I thought ‘Oh, that would be fun to do another show with Gavin,’ ” Ellis says. But he saw that rehearsals were set to start before his end date with the “Superstar” tour.

Drew hadn’t cast the lead “Music Man” role yet and jumped at the chance to work with Ellis. They were able make the schedule work and Ellis arrived in Fort Wayne last week, not long after his last “Superstar” show.

Ellis says working with Drew on “Titanic” was a really positive experience, so he would have been interested in any musical that Drew was working on this summer. But playing Harold Hill in “Music Man” held special appeal.

“There’s not a whole lot of people of color who have played this role,” Ellis says. “So that’s really exciting for me to get to do that.”

SCMT is collaborating with Purdue University Fort Wayne’s College of Visual and Performing Arts on the show, which will be performed at Auer Performance Hall on the campus.

Under the direction of PFW’s Kevin McMahon, an orchestra of community members will be featured onstage.

“We have all the orchestration as originally written, which is super cool,” Drew says.

In a time when some theater productions – even on Broadway – are turning to cheaper, pre-recorded tracks, SCMT’s artistic director is excited to have live music be part of this production.

“There’s just nothing like feeling that energy, emotionally, in a room with a live orchestra and live performers,” Drew says. “To hear a big score like this, with every part covered, is just going to blow everyone away.”

Small set pieces will be used in place of a full-scale set, but the show is costumed and choreographed in true Broadway musical style, Drew says.

“Music Man” is set in the summer of 1912. In the G-rated show, con man Harrold Hill promises the residents of River City, Iowa, that he is going to start a band. He gets them to buy instruments and uniforms – all while planning to skip town with the money. But he didn’t plan on falling in love.

Hill joins a cast of more than 60 local performers in the musical. Auditions drew a huge turnout, including entire families, Drew says.

“ ‘The Music Man’ is just a beloved musical theater classic for so many people,” he says. “And Fort Wayne hasn’t seen a production of ‘The Music Man’ on a community theater or regional theater stage since PFW did it nearly 20 years ago.”

Events & Entertainment newsletter What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

Drew thinks part of the draw is the music, which stands out because Meredith Wilson loved marching bands. “Music Man” is in many ways a tribute to the Iowa native’s hometown, Mason City.

“It’s a love letter to community and small-town America,” Drew says. (Fun fact: Wilson also wrote “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” a classic tune about how nothing can compare to being home at the holidays.)

It’s not just the style of music that makes “Music Man” unique, but also its structure.

Drew points out that instead of a grand and glitzy number like most Broadway musicals, this show starts with a spoken a cappella piece followed by a song that doesn’t rhyme.

It’s an interesting way to start a show and helps give “Music Man” a unique style, Ellis says. He is excited for people to see the show and support the local actors, crew and musicians.

“It’s definitely entertaining; … it’s a good time,” he says. “And it’s really light-hearted, which is nice as well.”