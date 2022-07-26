I have talked in this space before about how hard it is for area stage actors to break into the theater business.
One, it’s very competitive. And two, let’s face it, there are not a lot of opportunities for large, paid gigs that will get them the type of professional credit that they need.
For high school and college students, it can be almost impossible.
Enter Summit City Music Theatre.
The theater, which was started in 2018, has launched a new initiative that will produce a show each summer to highlight high school and college talent. It also will give them a professional credit for their résumé because Summit City pays its actors, as well as others involved in putting on the show.
Granted the amount of pay is not much – probably just enough to cover gas these days – but it’s pay nonetheless.
“It’s hard. It’s hard to break into regional theater,” says Gavin Thomas Drew, Summit City’s artistic director.
The fact that the theater pays those involved is a credit to the founders, especially because the theater has so many other bills to consider before a show is even performed. That includes rights to the play, costumes, props and location rental.
Founders Christopher Spaulding and Mindy Cox believe artists should be compensated for their work, Drew says. And now, that also extends to their summer initiative.
The first show to be performed as part of the new initiative is “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” happening Thursday through Sunday at The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road.
Drew will direct the performance, which for him, brings a different challenge.
The Ossian native, who attended Oklahoma City University for musical theater, lost his hearing in 2019. For a musical theater graduate, that is tough, Drew says.
However, Drew says that he realized “I can still do this, and it changed my view of accessibility and disability in the arts.”
Drew has a cochlear implant in one ear and plans to get one for the other ear, but not being able to hear has proved challenging, especially since it’s his job to not only see everything, but hear it as well.
He can’t hear pitch. In fact, vinyl is the only way Drew can hear songs. It’s why he has a huge vinyl collection, he says.
Summit City Music Theatre has worked to be an inclusive, creative theater, Drew says, often holding its performances in such places as a greenhouse for “Little Shop of Horrors” and at Salomon Farm Park, where it will have its showing of “A Christmas Carol” in December.
“That’s our niche,” Drew says.
For the summer show, the environment is fast-paced as rehearsals began two weeks before the show debuts, a standard for professional contracts, Drew says. It’s another educational opportunity that will help get the young talent ready for the professional theater world.
Sixteen-year-old Caleb Cox is excited to get his first paid acting gig. The Carroll High School junior has been acting since he was 7, starting out in “Oliver” with the Fort Wayne Youtheatre.
Cox will play one of the spellers in the summer show. And because he hopes to pursue character acting after high school, adding this role to his résumé will help him get there.
Although his mother is one of the founders, Cox still has to prove himself.
He actually has played this part before, which means Drew has high expectations that Cox will be G-R-E-A-T.
