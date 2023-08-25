An annual festival celebrating arts and culture in the area returns downtown Saturday.
Taste of the Arts is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. across a footprint that includes Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing and Promenade Park.
More than 80 live performances of music, theater, dance and comedy are planned for 12 indoor and outdoor stages, according to a news release from Arts United, which organizes the festival.
Performers include Adam Baker, the Mad Scatter, Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums, Midnight Mimosas, New Horizons Band, Old Crown Brass Band, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youtheatre and First Presbyterian Theater.
The finale concert begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Promenade Park lawn and includes performances by JJ & McRae, KelsiCote and Los Galaxy. The festival concludes with a fire-spinning act by Pyroscope Entertainment after sundown.
Other highlights include the STEAM Park at Freimann Square featuring child-friendly activities from 30 groups. There will be 40 food and drink vendors at the Arts Campus, Rousseau Plaza, Promenade Park and on Calhoun Street.
The local chapter of Human Library will have storytellers upstairs at Arts United Center, and the PFW Department of Art and Design will host a virtual reality display experience in the center’s west hall. Cinema Center is screening select films downstairs at Arts United Center as a preview of the upcoming Hobnobben Film Festival.
The Artlink Market on the 300 block of Main Street will have more than 30 vendors selling contemporary crafts and handmade goods. Artlink’s Figure Drawing Club will be set up at Rousseau Plaza for clothed drawing.
Admission is free for Artlink’s gallery, which is currently showing “Moments: The Plein Air Movement” in partnership with the Fort Wayne Artists Guild and “The Red Planet” by Mary Johnson. The public can meet the artists from 11 a.m. to noon at the gallery.
Fort Wayne Museum of Art has free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature artists from Taizhou Huangyan Jiufeng Landscape Painting Academy, who will give live painting demonstrations. Their work is on display in the exhibition “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China” until Sept. 17.
Art This Way manager Alex Hall will give public art tours at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. starting at the “Helmholtz” sculpture west of Arts United Center. The 1-mile walking tours last about 1 hour and dogs are welcome.
For more information, including a schedule of performances for the free festival, go to TasteFW.org.