The annual Taste of the Arts festival has long had a principal of accessibility – removing barriers to the arts such as cost through free performances at its downtown stages.

This year, the festival is also lowering barriers for members of the community with mobility, sensory and auditory issues during events Saturday across downtown Fort Wayne. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sponsored by the AWS Foundation, accessibility offerings include a quiet zone inside Fort Wayne Museum of Art for people who need a break from the sound and activity of the festival. Performances with high volume are noted on schedules, and sensory kits including noise-reducing headphones or earbuds can be borrowed at festival information booths.

Sensory kits were among AWS’s top recommendations, says Rachelle Reinking, director of communications for Arts United, which oversees the festival. Arts United already offers kits at its venues on Arts Campus Fort Wayne

Select performances will include sign language interpreters. Shuttle service will be provided to and from parking at Clinton and Fourth streets, and across the festival’s footprint, which stretches from the Arts Campus to Promenade Park.

The festival has also made itself more inclusive for those on stage. Six acts will include performers “of diverse abilities,” according to a news release from Arts United.

Reinking says that means making sure performers have a stage slot they can access and service people to help them if needed.

“Our goal with this festival really being for the community is to make sure those in the community are able to participate,” Reinking says.

Taste of the Arts includes more than 60 live performances at stages throughout the festival footprint, including Arts United Center, The Landing and Promenade. About 30 organizations will have activities for children in the STEAM Park in Freimann Square, and more than 20 restaurants and breweries will have food and drink tastings for purchase.

Food and drink vendors include Banh Mi Pho Shop, Chapman’s Brewing Co., Hop River Brewing Co., Mo’s Tacos and the Sassy Vegan.

Among performers are Adam Baker and the Heartache, Amara Gilraine, Jess Thrower, Old Crown Brass Band, Fort Wayne Taiko, Rainee Perdue, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and Fort Wayne Youtheatre. There will also be two comedy presentations and buskers.

Other activities during the festival include the Human Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ian Rolland Gallery on the second floor of Arts United Center where visitors can check out a living book (a person of diverse background who will converse about their culture or struggles).

Artlink will run its Artlink Market outside the gallery at 300 E. Main St. with 30 to 50 local vendors selling contemporary craft and handmade goods. Artlink’s figure-drawing club will offer open drawing on Rousseau Centre Plaza, 1 E. Main St., with artists and non-artists welcome to either draw or be drawn. Though Artlink’s figure-drawing program, established in 1996, uses nude models during its weekly life-drawing sessions, models during the festival will be clothed.

There are also a number of partner events during the festival.

Fort Wayne Artist Guild’s Kekionga Plein Air Event includes a competition, exhibition and wet-paint sale. For more about the event, go to www.fortwayneartistsguild.org.

The YLNI Farmers Market will be taking place on Barr Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fort Wayne Museum of Art will have free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the History Center will have free admission and art activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With its variety of programming, Reinking says Taste of the Arts is a great way for the public to discover hidden gems and have a special experience with friends and family.

“I think the most important thing to remember about Taste of the Arts is that this is our local arts and culture,” Reinking says. “And it’s this opportunity to bring everyone together.

“You have different experiences, different events. There really is something for everyone here, and it’s an opportunity to learn something new about what’s happening in our community.”

The full festival schedule and list of vendors can be seen at TasteFW.org.