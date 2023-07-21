There are laughs, ruffled collars and tap dancing in store as Fort Wayne Civic Theatre opens its 2023-24 season tonight with “Something Rotten!”
The musical is something hilarious, director Christopher J. Murphy says.
“Rotten” follows the Bottom Brothers who are contemporaries of Shakespeare and envy his success. One goes to a soothsayer to get some help figuring out what will be the next big thing in theater so the brothers can top Shakespeare and finally write a hit show.
The soothsayer describes something no one has heard of in the English Renaissance: A musical.
The book for “Rotten” is by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. It was conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick who wrote the music and lyrics.
Though some members of the public might hear “Shakespeare” and have flashbacks to deciphering plays in high school English classes, you don’t have to be fluent in the Bard’s language to enjoy “Rotten.”
“Shakespeare, as he his portrayed in this show, is the like the Mick Jagger of his day; he is this absolutely debaucherous rock star,” Murphy says. “By no means is the show intimidating to people who don’t know Shakespeare.
“I keep telling people that primarily the show is a love letter to Broadway musicals.”
There are references to Shakespeare and Broadway that fans of either will pick out, but Murphy says the broad, bawdy comedy brings laughs for anyone.
The cast includes Todd Frymier, Jordan Gameon, Jim Matusik, Chris Rasor, Thom Greving, Emersen Conner, Nathan Gidley, Matt Stephenson, Leslie Beauchamp and Jeff Moore. An ensemble of 17 includes about 10 “core” tap dancers.
“It’s a huge tap show,” Murphy says. “That’s probably one of the things that was the biggest challenge in casting the show.”
Tap isn’t a kind of dance that he could expect someone to just pick up with six weeks of rehearsal. Choreographer Heather Closson offered several tap workshops in the months leading up to auditions so potential cast members could prepare.
“Rotten” is also a big costume show. Murphy points out that the ensemble essentially changes clothes every time they walk on stage. The period collars, ruffles and skirts have kept Civic’s costume shop busy.
It all comes together a set Murphy describes as “an Elizabethan version of Times Square” to create a show he thinks will be unique for local audiences.
“I think this is a show that is structured very much and written very much like the best good old fashioned musical that you love in your heart,” Murphy says. “And yet it’s new, and you’ve never seen it before. So that’s going to be a fresh experience.”