The Jesters program of University Saint Francis is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 season.
The Jesters is a performing group of people ages 8 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It meets weekly during the school year to create a performance presented in March.
Registration continues through Sept. 29. To request registration forms, contact Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu or 399-8064. For more information on the program, contact director Allison Ballard at aballard@sf.edu.
The program begins Sept. 9 and meeets each 10 to noon Saturdays at the university's North Campus, 2702 Spring St. Morning activities include dance and movement, theater and improfisation, storytelling and music. Optional afternoon sessions in visual arts, choir and dance.theater are offered from 1 to 2 p.m.
The spring performance is 6 p.m. March 9 and 3 p.m. March 10 at the North Campus auditorium.
The Jesters have been sponsored by Saint Francis since 1978.