As it stages “August: Osage County,” Three Rivers Music Theatre is also showing off its new home.
The space at 416 W. Fourth St. sits just off Wells Street, from which you can see the colorful murals by America Carrillo that adorn the side of the building.
It can be a challenge – both financial and scheduling – for theater groups to find space for productions when they don’t have a “home stage.” Three Rivers Music Theatre, which previously operated on Pearl Street near The Landing, has staged productions at spaces including Wunderkammer Co., The Philmore on Broadway and Embassy Theatre.
“Osage County” is being presented in TRMT’s new in-house studio theater, a space that can seat between 60 and 150 patrons, according to executive and artistic director Andy Planck. Studio theaters are intended for an intimate experience and include sets and seating adjustable for different staging formats such as in-the-round, alley and standard proscenium.
“It allows us to create unique and immersive theatrical experiences,” Planck says by email. “Our current season is certainly a reflection of that.”
After “Osage County,” the season at TRMT’s Wells Corridor location includes “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” from Nov. 3 to 19 and “Cats” in collaboration with Fort Wayne Dance Collective from March 1 to 17. (Though rights restrictions preclude TRMT from using the name of the latter musical on their website and in advertising until Dec. 1, the show description and imagery make it clear what the title will be.)
TRMT also has three cabaret productions planned: “Ladies of the ’80s” on Oct. 14 and 15, “Miscast” on April 19 and 20, and “The Big Gay Cabaret 2024” on June 21 and 22.
After renovating the building on West Fourth, TRMT moved in June 1 on a long-term lease.
In addition to the studio theater, the 5,000-square-foot building includes a lobby, private lesson studio and theater library, conference room and office space, storage for props and scenery, costume shop, three restrooms, a greenroom/dressing room and laundry room.
In 2019, the organization had signed a letter of intent to lease space at Electric Works, but that expired during construction delays at the former GE campus. After leaving Pearl Street, TRMT operated for several years out of Planck’s home and off-site storage units.
“It took up nearly every square inch of my home,” Planck says. Spare bedrooms became costume and props storage. The living room, family room, dining room and kitchen became storage for furniture, equipment and office materials. His garage became scenic storage.
“I am slowly but surely getting my home back!” Planck says. “My cats won’t know what to do with all of the open space!”
The director is excited for audiences to see the local premiere of “Osage County,” the cast of which includes Kate Black. Planck says moving forward with the play was contingent on her involvement.
“I sensed that her interpretation of this massively intimidating and challenging role would result in an explosive performance,” he says. “I knew that she possessed the perfect skill set and artistic sensibilities that the role demands. ... She is delivering a performance that would garner every award if she were in a theater metropolis. It is truly unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
The play continues through Sept. 10. Rated R, it includes strong language; physical, emotional and sexual abuse; family/generational trauma; death and suicide; and substance abuse.
In addition to stage productions, TRMT offers education opportunities. It recently received a Regional Arts Council Capacity Grant of $8,000 for its Pre-Professional program.
The grant was a major funding source to keep tuition affordable and bring in three guest clinicians for the 2023 Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, Planck says. Remaining funds from the grant will be used similarly for the Pre-Professional Musical Theatre training program during the school year.
“Education is a critical component of our mission and a major reason for our founding,” Planck says. “We are so proud to provide a safe space for our students to not only hone their craft and push the boundaries of their skills and abilities – but to also safely discover new and exciting aspects of themselves.
“Safe place for self discovery and strengthened confidence often elicits rich, detailed, nuanced work not often present in artists of their age.”
For more information on classes and coaching, go to ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com/education.