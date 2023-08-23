Trine University Theatre is welcoming community members to audition for dark comedy "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Auditions are at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Wells Theatre inside Taylor Hall on Trine's Angola campus, 508 Park Ave.
All levels of experience are welcome and there is no need to prepare a reading for the audition.
"Arsenic and Old Lace" revolves around the Brewster family. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves.
Performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Trine's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.