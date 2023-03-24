When Trine University Theatre opens “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” next week, the goal is to transport audience members to a 1940s radio studio.
The cast will be dressed as if they were in the era, with hair and makeup reminiscent of the time. The stage is complete with a typewriter and old phone, tables where characters will get their coffee and (fake) cigarettes, and microphones with large vintage-style tops.
Helping to complete the effect – in more ways than one – will be two tables full of props to make sounds just like would have been done with radio plays of the past. Among items student Allison Miller will use are a balloon to simulate a door creaking, shoes to mimic footsteps and a sheet of aluminum to create the sound of thunder in a storm.
The sound effects will be done onstage in front of the audience as the cast of a dozen students portrays a radio cast and crew telling three Alfred Hitchcock stories. The show opens Thursday at the university’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts in Angola.
“It’s fun to put all this together,” says director Lou Ann Homan, a Trine lecturer.
The show gives a glimpse into a time before streaming TV services and the internet offered endless escapes at a person’s fingertips. Stories on the radio offered that escape once, especially in the 1940s war years.
“Oh my goodness, there’s all the news. But then there’s Alfred Hitchcock and radio shows coming along to take you away for a few hours on Saturday nights,” Homan says. “And that’s what we are doing.”
“Vintage Hitchcock,” written by Joe Landry, includes stories from early movies by the famed filmmaker. “The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog” was a 1927 silent thriller about a boarder who rents a room at the same time a serial killer is targeting young women; “Sabotage” from 1936 was a spy story about a husband who is possibly involved with a terrorist plot; and “The 39 Steps” was a 1935 tale about a civilian facing a spy organization trying to steal military secrets.
The stories all have the sort of suspense Hitchcock was famous for, but the stage show is also fun because the audience will get to see the world through the eyes of a different time, Homan says.
Not many people these days have experienced an old-school radio show, including her students. Homan wanted to give them a sense of how important their voices and sound effects would have been in a radio performance like the one portrayed in “Vintage Hitchcock.” So during the first week of rehearsals, she took them into a theater and played a radio show to give them the experience of listening to a play without seeing the action.
Homan hopes audiences will enjoy the trip to the past and all the work the Trine students have put in.
“I’d like people to come support the students, and they will have a really fun time,” she says. “They will go out saying ‘That was a blast.’ ”