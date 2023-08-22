Trine University's Short Story Club has announced selections for the fall and spring semesters.
On Sept. 21, the club will discuss "A Manuel for Cleaning Women" by Lucia Berlin.
"The Sleepwalkers" by Ursula K. Le Guin will be discussed Oct. 19 and "The Tomato Thief" by Ursula Vernon is on tap for Nov. 16.
While stories in the fall semester feature the theme of facing challenges, spring selections are lead by characters trying to decide whether to disrupt patterns in their life, according to a news release.
The discussion Jan. 25 will be abotu Alice Munro's "Silence."
Le Guin's work appears before the club again Feb. 22 when the group will discuss "The Poacher." Tracey Baptiste's "Kiss Me Goodbye" wraps up the schedule on March 28.
"The club is designed for those who like talking about stories and ideas with others, but don't have time to read a novel," according to the news release.
All meetings are virtual, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants receive a Microsoft Teams link prior to each meeting.
For more information or to get a story and meeting link email Jeanette Goddard at goddardj@trine.edu. Goddard is director of the Humanities Institute, which sponsors the club.