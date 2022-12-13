This weekend’s Philharmonic concerts are in doubt as the musicians’ strike continues.
The next bargaining session between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic players and management is scheduled for Dec. 27, a spokesperson for the organization said Tuesday.
Between now and then, there are five Philharmonic concerts scheduled, including two “Holiday Pops” concerts at the Embassy Theatre and one at Wabash’s Honeywell Center.
Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association is “available to meet when Philharmonic management is ready to propose a fair wage package,” association chair Campbell MacDonald said.
Management did not immediately respond to a question about the status of those concerts. The organization said last week that any changes will be announced by noon on Friday at the latest.
The musicians began the work stoppage last Thursday, and four concerts scheduled for last weekend were canceled Friday. The musicians had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1, although disagreements between the two sides date back years.
A bargaining session Monday did not result in an agreement, and MacDonald said afterward that management did not substantially change its position during the bargaining session. Management said it increased its wage offer to a “12% (raise) for musicians for a 3-year contract.”