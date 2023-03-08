Fort Wayne Philharmonic issued this release this morning.
Fort Wayne, IN (March 8, 2023) -- Fort Wayne Philharmonic concerts will resume following the tentative agreement today of a new contract between Fort Wayne Musicians Association (AFM Local 58) and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The new agreement expires in August of 2026.
“With a new agreement, we will be able to move forward together and return excellent programs and performances to the public,” said Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall. “The Philharmonic has a bright future, and we are committed to rebuilding our culture to continue to serve as a source of community pride and regional strength in Northeast Indiana.”
“This 4-year contract gives us our first wage increase since 2019, brings Musician salaries above pre pandemic levels, and expands our season to 30 weeks”, said Musician Spokesperson and Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Campbell MacDonald.
Philharmonic Board Chair Rick James said the Board is pleased that performances are returning with the new agreement and thanks the community for its patience and continued support. “The Philharmonic Board remains committed to our orchestra and appreciates the patience of patrons who are awaiting the return of music to the Philharmonic stage. The Musicians of our orchestra are a great treasure for our community and this agreement assures that we will continue creating the highest level of music-making together.
“We look forward to working collaboratively to create a stronger, sustainable, and more unified Fort Wayne Philharmonic for many years to come,” he said.
The Philharmonic will resume on March 24 with the production of Swan Lake with our partners at the Fort Wayne Ballet. The remainder of the 2022-2023 season will continue as scheduled on April 13 with Bach in the Barn. More information regarding performances can be found at www.fwphil.org or by calling the ArtsTix Box Office at 260-422-4226.