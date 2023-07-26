Warsaw is among five communities in the state recently chosen as part of the "Creative Convergence" pilot program by the Indiana Arts Commission.
As part of the program, the Warsaw Public Art Commission will "engage in a project to communicate the economic and community value and impact of the arts and creativity in Warsaw through an education and awareness campaign," according to a news release from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Other cities chosen were Bedford, Dillsboro, Monticello and Valparaiso. Each city will receive grant funding through the program, which was offered in partnership with the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University.
Communities were able to request up to $10,000 for their projects, which must be completed by July 15, 2024. Warsaw received $10,000, according to Connie Brahm, marketing and communications director of Indiana Arts Commission.
Representatives from each of the five communities attended training by the Indiana Communities Institute on topics such as the effects of arts and creativity on communities, quality of place as a talent attraction and retention tool, local economy diversification, community asset and needs identification, and community engagement.
“The Indiana Communities Institute has long advocated for place-based, people-focused investments to ensure stronger and more sustainable communities,” Brian Blackford, Director of Program Development and Training for the institute, says in the news release. “We are excited to continue working with the Indiana Arts Commission to further explore the impact that arts and culture can have in all areas of the state.”
The other cities projects, as listed in the news release are:
Bedford will address a lack of opportunity to experience visual arts in their community by repurposing Little Free Libraries as little free art galleries and installing a permanent public art exhibit case downtown. They will also offer creative programming in the community to cultivate and deepen interest in the arts.
Dillsboro strives to create a vibrant and active town center through Dillsboro Arts, which will renovate an underutilized area in a current facility to become the multipurpose Dillsboro Arts Creator Space. The space will then be filled with a robust schedule of learning experiences and public performances in all arts disciplines.
Monticello, through its Monticello Arts Beat, will create an artistic gateway designed to be welcoming and inclusive to residents and visitors and serve as first in a series of wayfinding arts installations around the community.
Valparaiso will be working with the Valparaiso Creative Council to launch an artist needs assessment through a series of focus groups to ensure the direct needs of artists are being met by projects of the City and VCC. The VCC will utilize this information to conduct a follow-up project to support them.
The Indiana Arts Commission is an agency of state government funded by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.