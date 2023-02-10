Instead of calling Lord Voldemort by name, characters in J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding book series sometimes refer to the villain by terms such as “He Who Must Not Be Named.”
For people working on the stage production “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” there seems to be something similar when it comes to Harry Potter. Shall we call it “The Franchise Which Must Not Be Named?”
While “Puffs” is clearly a wink to that series of books and movies, audience members won’t see an exact retelling of the epic magical tale. They will however see characters, events and locations that are easily recognizable even with slightly different names. The story follows three misfit friends from the Puffs house (don’t say Hufflepuff!) going on their own adventures at the wizarding school.
“It’s basically a farce, a parody, a satire all rolled into one, plus a coming-of-age story,” director Jeff Casazza says. But opposed to the heroes of The Franchise Which Must Not Be Named, the Puffs are utter failures.
“Puffs” was written by Matt Cox and premiered in 2015 in New York. People familiar with the (redacted) books and movies will love the play, Casazza says. Even audience members who aren’t devoted fans will get some fun out of the play, which he calls a PG-13 show.
“It’s a lot of fun. There’s so many nods to that particular franchise,” he says with a laugh. “I can say it that way.”
Figuring out how to say things is part of the fun of the show, Casazza says. Both in avoiding the full name of a certain kid that might or might not look like Daniel Radcliffe with a scar on his forehead and because the script leaves room for improvisation and the insertion of locations or terms a local audience will recognize.
Casazza previously saw “Puffs” in New York and thinks that show’s humor is something audiences could use a dose of after years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also has been a good opportunity for students, says Casazza, a PFW professor of theatre. Including the cast and crew, there are about 30 students working on the production.
There is a large number of scenes in the show with 12 actors playing about 50 characters and lots of props, costumes and entrances to keep track of. There are lots of the latter to chose from as the set has seven entrances, says assistant scenic designer Abby Wicker.
The senior theater major from Bridgeport, California, has worked with professor and scenic designer Mark Ridgeway from the start of the “Puffs” project. She’s been in meetings, pulled research, worked on models and helped paint the set.
The team has been working to bring the wizarding world of You Know What to life on the stage by referencing looks from the movies such as matching tones of the castle walls so it gives familiar vibes without being a replica.
Wicker calls herself a proud Hufflepuff (Not that we know what that is, right? Right!), so when she saw “Puffs” on the season schedule, she initially wanted to act in the show but decided instead to seek the design opportunity. She has enjoyed seeing the design come together, and the show as a whole.
“It’s a very comedic show and has a lot of fun elements,” she says. “I think the cast is doing a great job of bringing all of that to life. Bringing in the magic, as you can say.”
Just don’t say the other thing!