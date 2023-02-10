If You Go

What: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"

When: 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday and Feb. 17 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 18

Where: Williams Theatre, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

Admission: $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 non-PFW college students, $5 for PFW students, high school students and children 17 and younger; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets