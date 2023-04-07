Amya Howell was nervous for her first play, but after three months of rehearsing, she has a speaking role.
She’s playing the lion in one of Aesop’s fables. A few months ago, this would not have been an option for Howell.
“At first, I was so scared I would mess up,” she says. “But I did it.”
Howell is one of the actors in “The Neurodivergent Project: The Wonderful World of Aesop,” a project started in collaboration with Audiences Unlimited and Fort Wayne Youtheatre to bring neurotypical and neurodivergent school-aged actors together.
The performances are slated for today and Saturday at ArtsLab downtown. The shows are sensory-friendly with no jarring sound effects or light changes, with a calming space in the lobby. The actors are able to leave the stage if needed.
Jessica Maynard, Howell’s mother, attends every rehearsal in case her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, needs a little help.
“She is on the spectrum and she does actually have a little more severe meltdowns in new environments with new people,” Maynard says. “So far, she hasn’t had one.”
Howell says the support of the other actors and cast put her at ease.
“At first, I was really worried but everybody was so nice,” she says. “I felt confident.”
Maynard says the performance is something her daughter feels like she is good at.
“She’s a lion so it’s kind of sneaky and it’s short,” Maynard says.
The show tells five of Aesop’s Fables with dialogue in between, director Morgan Montgomery says. The script was written by Todd Espeland, executive/artistic director of Youtheatre. Aesop’s Fables are a collection of tales credited to a storyteller from ancient Greece.
“We talk about who Aesop may have been, the kinds of stories he told and what his stories may have been winking at, nudging at in society at the time,” Montgomery says. “It’s very, very fun.”
Espeland, along with Anna Ross of Audiences Unlimited, spearheaded the project. Ross wanted to expand access to the arts for the organization’s 15th anniversary, and her focus landed on Youtheatre.
“We wanted to bring these two groups together at a formative age,” she said. “We can learn how each other live. Everyone has specific and unique abilities and they’re all valuable.”
Montgomery’s first experience working with a neurodivergent actor was over the summer. She realized that long days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., didn’t work out.
“I learned very quickly that she had a tap-out for her,” she says. “By 2 p.m., she was not retaining anything else. We built this project on 1- to 2-hour rehearsals, so we could do it in small doses.”
For many actors, this is their first time onstage. So the first half-hour of the project is used to get the jitters out through theater warm-up exercises, like learning stage directions or how to project their voice.
“It was a learning curve,” Montgomery says. “I had to scale back my expectations of how much we’d be able to accomplish in a rehearsal. Not in a bad way, but a change of layout.
“I learned that I needed more people to lean on.”
Chloe Zuehsow, 14, is a neurotypical actor in the play. She provides support to other actors in case they need it, but she says the play isn’t too different from other productions.
“It’s really similar to any other play,” she says. “The only difference is, if you need help, there’s ‘your person’ to turn to.”
Stage manager Emma Humbarger says this show is a little more challenging than previous shows because of the different needs of the actors.
“But it’s been worth it because I can see the moment that it clicks,” she says. “For a lot of these actors it’s the first time they’ve ever been on stage and I’m just so proud.”
Humbarger said she was immediately on board as soon as she heard about the project. She is neurodivergent, which makes the experience more relatable for her.
“When I joined theater, it was immediately a home for me but it’s hard for me to jump in,” she says. “For this to be a door specifically for those who have issues with jumping into new things, it’s amazing.”
For Maynard and her daughter, the opportunity really is amazing.
“Before this, I literally would not have put her in a program,” Maynard says of Howell. “I would not have had space. I would have been fearful, not that she couldn’t do it, but because she wouldn’t have support. This is huge for so many people.”