Local designer Mark Braster is launching a Grammy Awards capsule wardrobe collection next week, the Recording Academy announced Friday.
"It's one of those things where I still can't believe it," said Braster, CEO of locally-based Brast Studios. The 29-year-old Northrop High School graduate is a music lover who has worked with the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival and talent such as SZA, Jack Harlow, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Young Thug.
Titled "When The Stars Align," the limited-edition Grammys collection includes tops, pants, socks, hats and jackets with retro and futuristic imagery. The designs evoke "what's next, where music is going along with the mystery of which stars will align at this year's telecast," executive vice president of marketing John Loken said in a news release.
Rising rap artists Bktherula and JELEEL! are featured in images promoting the collection, which goes on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday at StarsAlignShop.com. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the Academy's charity providing health and human services for music professionals.
Braster plans to be in attendance Feb. 5 when the Grammys are presented in Los Angeles.