Around this time, for the past eight years, the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds has been overrun by zombies.
Getting rid of them has been left up to tram riders armed with paintball guns and paint balls.
It’s part of Zombies Alive at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds in Warsaw, and it’s just one of many places to get your scare on this October.
Tony Himes, Kosciusko County Fair board director, says the event has all kinds of zombies, including a pig and a clown, “which everybody hates and loves to shoot.”
Participants are put on a tram and taken down a path to the zombie village, which is by the lake on the fairgrounds property. The tram continues to move as riders try to shoot the zombies as they come toward the tram.
The event raises money for the fairgrounds, Himes says.
Another Halloween favorite is the Haunted Castle and Black Forest.
This will be the 41st year for the Fort Wayne haunt, which is operated by Boy Scout Troop 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Thousands of people come out each year for the event, according to Sherry Puglise, one of the troop’s adult leaders.
“Everyone gets excited to come in and get scared,” Puglise says.
This year, themed rooms have been updated at the Haunted Castle, and in the forest, visitors can expect plenty of jump scares as they follow a trail in the woods, walk over bridges and through buildings and a cave. It takes about 30 to 45 minutes to walk through, Puglise says.
“There’s three areas that have chainsaws,” Puglise says.
Following is a variety of places where you can find your scare this season:
Haunted Castle and Black Forest
Where: 1720 E. Wallen Road
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through October 31
Cost: $12 for each haunt or $20 for combo ticket
Information: HauntedCastle.com
Zombies Alive
Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw
When: 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31
Cost: $10, which includes gun and 100 paintballs
Information: www.facebook.com/Zombiesalivekoscounty
Combat Ops Paranormal
What: Combat Ops Entertainment in Fort Wayne has several Halloween attractions this year, including two virtual reality experiences that will bring the chills, according to David Dimberio, founder and president.
Paranormal has the player join a team of researchers as they explore a haunted manor. Players have to walk a treadmill to move, Dimberio says.
“The virtual reality walk-through, I’ve seen adults literally screaming,” he says.
There also is “Dead Zone: Zombies,” in which players must take down a horde of zombies. But if the virtual reality is, well, too real, you can always take on the zombies by throwing axes.
Dimberio has switched out the targets for the ax throwing and installed zombie targets that actually bleed when you hit them. There’s a fake blood packet as part of the target, Dimberio says.
“That’s a little more fun because (the zombies are) not coming at you,” Dimberio says.
Where: 703 Ley Road
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
Cost: For rates, go to CombatOps.com
Hysterium
What: Haunted attraction with themed horrors and actors
Where: 4410 Arden Drive
When: 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31
Cost: $17
Information: Hysterium.com
Green Center Haunted Schoolhouse
What: This former school turned haunted attraction has been open for 40 years. Feel your way through dark halls to enter the Tomb of No Return, the snake pit, haunted swamp and Hall of Spiders. There’s also the library, where the website says few ever totally check out.
You also will have to crawl, climb, slide, squeeze your way through tight spaces and navigate through total blackout areas to escape.
Where: 2768 E. 300 S., Albion
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October
Cost: $12
Information: GreenCenterHauntedSchoolhouse.com
Lost Canal and Haunted Trail
What: Follow a trail into the woods at the Historic Forks of the Wabash, avoiding what might be lurking behind trees and under bridges. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 130. Recommended for ages 12 and older.
Where: Historic Forks of the Wabash, 3011 W. Park Drive, Huntington
When: From dark until 10 p.m. through Oct. 29
Cost: $10
Information: https://egbruce.wixsite.com/troop130/images
The Haunted Jail
What: Located in the former Columbia City jail building that was constructed in 1875, the jail is celebrating its 31st season. The website describes the haunt as filled with a clan of creatures from the underworld that have been awakened by soulkeeper Deimos Nosferato.
Where: 116 E. Market St., Columbia City
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31
Cost: $25
Information: ColumbiaCityHauntedJail.com
The Bell Mansion
What: The Bell Mansion was built in 1893 for Robert and Clara Bell. It later became the Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home and was operated as such until it closed. There are many items left behind from the funeral home, including caskets, embalming tables and toe tags.
The mansion was bought by another family and is now open for historic and paranormal tours. Walking into the Richardsonian Romanesque-style home is like being transported back to 1893.
The mansion is described as the Ritz Carlton of paranormal activity. There are a number of spirits said to dwell inside the home, including both Robert Bell, who died in 1901, and his wife, Clara, who died in 1906. All you need is a reservation to check it out.
Where: 420 W. Wayne St.
When: Tours happen Wednesdays, Saturdays and during special events
Cost: Tours range from $20 for mid-week tours, $25 for a flashlight tour on Saturday and higher depending on what type of tour you are looking for.
Information: TheBellMansion.com