To watch

To watch

The coronation at Westminster Abbey is scheduled for 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday (that’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in London) and is followed by a ceremonial procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Live television coverage runs from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and MSNBC. BBC America’s coverage begins at 6 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. CNN has coverage from 5 a.m. to noon.