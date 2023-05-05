Many TVs in the area will be tuned in Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III. But some local royal watchers will be closer to the action.
Barb Richards, Mindy Kinder and their husbands left Fort Wayne on Tuesday so they could be in London for this weekend’s festivities.
Richards and Kinder have hosted watch parties for royal events such as the weddings of Princes William and Harry. This time, the friends wanted to be there in person. As soon as a date was announced for Charles’ coronation, Richards booked the tickets and started planning.
Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey begins at 6 a.m. Eastern on Saturday. After the ceremony, the king will ride in the Gold State Coach in a procession on the streets of London. Later, he and select members of the royal family will appear on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds.
Richards hopes to have a view of the procession and balcony from the nearby park where she and her friend will camp out beginning today. They have one goal: Get great shots of the carriage and balcony.
“So we’re just going to layer up and if we have to stay all night, we’re gonna stay all night,” she says.
Her group has a picnic blanket, collapsible chairs that fit in their luggage and props for photos they hope will help them make friends with nearby members of the public also waiting to celebrate the occasion. Being in that environment surrounded by fellow revelers is going to be a lot of fun, Richards says. She also looks forward to the pageantry.
“The British do pomp and circumstance very, very well. So it’ll be fun to be part of that pomp and circumstance and feeling close to the royal family,” she says before adding with a laugh, “I’ll be wearing my tiara proudly.”
Some area residents got a head start on the festivities. Barb Clark and a group of friends had a Coronation Tea Party on Thursday that even included a visit from the king (aka Clark’s husband in a crown from Stoner’s Novelty Store and red blanket for a royal robe).
Clark and her friends have met up almost every month for more than 40 years. They have themed luncheons, go shopping or try a new restaurant. Often the theme is a surprise, but this time around Clark sent out official invitations and set up the space with British decorations and an appropriate menu.
“And yes, I will have a fascinator squarely, well maybe at a little tilt, on my head,” she said in an email a few days before the lunch party.
Clark looks forward to seeing all the grandeur on display during the coronation.
“I know many people complain about the money spent on all the over-the-top celebrations, but I think it is great fun!” she says. “Especially the women’s clothing and hats!”
The pageantry is also a draw for Jane Cole. She remembers watching the splendor of royal events including the wedding of Charles and Diana.
Cole, 60, grew up in Fort Wayne but her parents, Stephen and Betsy Ueber, met in 1954 when Stephen was stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force. Betsy was from Norfolk in western England.
“Throughout the years, my family and I have watched all the royal weddings and funerals,” Cole says via email. “It is great to see history in the making.”
Carol Schory, who was born in London, was 5 at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2, 1953.
“I remember well the festivities and block parties that were held all over the city,” she says via email. “Long tables with chairs and covered with fancy tablecloths were lined up in the middle of the street.”
Schory doesn’t know who organized it or where all the food came from, and there is no one in her family left whom she can ask. Schory’s family moved to Canada and later Fort Wayne when she was a girl. She and her husband now live near Albion.
She recognizes that Charles’ coronation is part of her heritage. “I still enjoy the history of old England, the pomp and circumstance, and the tradition that is carried on to this day,” she says.
Charles’ coronation will have some significant differences from that of his mother 70 years ago. According to details released last week, the king’s ceremony is built around the theme “Called to Serve” and will recognize the importance of youth and the varied faiths of the United Kingdom. It will include female bishops for the first time as well as hymns and prayers sung in English as well as other languages of the U.K.
Though many traditional elements remain, the ceremony reflects a contemporary kingdom. Meanwhile, some royal watchers already have an eye to the future. Richards thinks she might get to see another coronation in her lifetime.
Unlike his mother, whose long reign began when she was 25, Charles is already 74. His eldest son, William, is now Prince of Wales and next in line to the throne.
“That is one we would definitely go to, so we figured this one will give us a good practice run,” she says of the coronations. “And if we’re still around for William – and we hope we will be – then we’ll go again.”