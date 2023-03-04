On the second floor of The History Center downtown, in a corridor carpeted in rich blue and gold is a sturdy wood display case with a placard reading “Vaccinations.”

Inside are historic letters, a microscope, examples of syringes and other small items of medical interest. An image of Chief Little Turtle is accompanied by a sign explaining that he was the first Native American on record to receive a federally administered inoculation against smallpox in 1797. Some items in the display are related to tuberculosis and polio.

Most of the artifacts show their age either through the yellowing of paper and cloth or the patina of days gone by. But sitting among them are a syringe and vial that look slightly out of place – sparkling clean and familiar.

Modern packaging is displayed as well, identifying the small group of items as related to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. The packaging and vial contained the first six doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Fort Wayne, given to Parkview frontline health care workers Dec. 14, 2020.

They are significant objects in The History Center collection’s COVID-19 subset, executive director Todd Maxwell Pelfrey says.

March 11 will mark three years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Historical organizations such as The History Center have been adding to their collections from the beginning.

Lesson from the past

Before the pandemic, The History Center, home to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society, had been involved in research on the 1918 flu pandemic. Once known by the misnomer Spanish flu, that pandemic infected one-third of the world’s population, causing an estimated 50 million deaths worldwide which includes about 675,000 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Pelfrey and other local researchers were surprised by how little existed in the History Center’s collection about the event. The historical society was founded in 1921, but almost nothing had been preserved in writing or other materials about how the flu pandemic affected Allen County only a few years earlier even though the organization’s founders had experienced it.

The discovery provided a lesson that Pelfrey and his staff took to heart at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognized that we were experiencing an event that would be of extreme interest to future generations,” he says. “And so right away we began collecting items.”

Within a month, The History Center had acquired more on the COVID-19 pandemic than it had in more than a century of collecting materials about local experiences of the 1918 flu pandemic.

Items include personal protective equipment distributed through Indiana’s “Back on Track” program, a digital thermometer that was used at The History Center for more than a year and multilingual signs that had been placed around local public parks. Masks have been a popular donation.

The pandemic subset of the museum’s collection now includes several dozen 3-dimensional objects as well as hundreds of clippings, photos and other flat or digital archival items. It has grown to be one of the largest subcategories in The History Center’s collection.

New approach

Where once the local historical society had an antiquarian approach to collecting, focusing more on what happened generations ago instead of contemporary stories, Pelfrey calls today’s collecting techniques more aggressive.

The COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe are an example of that strategy. The History Center approached Parkview Health ahead of the state’s first vaccinations and Pelfrey was invited to be on hand to witness them.

“I was privileged to witness the first vaccinations and received those materials just a few minutes after the first round of vaccinations were administered,” he says. “It was quite moving.”

The items were placed on display almost immediately.

The Indiana Historical Society, based in Indianapolis, also began collecting items at the start of the pandemic. Suzanne Hahn, vice president of archives and library, believes the organization was one of the first in the country to start a collection for the pandemic.

Beginning in March 2020, Hoosiers were asked to submit stories, photos and other digital materials online for the society’s “Telling Your Story: Documenting COVID-19 in Indiana” initiative.

Between the online portal and physical donations, the society has gathered more than 550 submissions from more than 300 individuals across the state, Hahn says.

A selection of the digital submissions is available on the society’s website at images.indianahistory.org/digital/collection/p16797coll76. Included is artwork, poetry and photos such as empty grocery shelves, teacher parades and visiting at-risk persons such as the elderly at windows instead of in person.

Hahn sees an interesting variety in the collection that speaks to how people were coping, especially early in the pandemic.

“It’s been pretty incredible, all of the different ways people have kind of expressed what they were experiencing, and have sent that to us,” she says.

To donate materials The History Center: Email administration@fwhistorycenter.org or call 426-2882 for options Indiana Historical Society: Digital files can be uploaded at indianahistory.org/telling-your-story-documenting-covid-19-in-indiana, or contact collections_development@indianahistory.org for other options

Still growing

The History Center and the Indiana Historical Society are still accepting additions to their collections. Some items, such as ventilators and other pieces of medical equipment, might not be available for years to come when they are retired from service.

“It’s very much a living subset of our collection that continues to grow,” Pelfrey says.

Recent additions by the local organization include expired at-home tests that were distributed free by the U.S. government. Without the tests in the collection, there would have been written record of their existence but future generations might not know what they looked like, what the instructions for use were, what exactly had to be stuck up someone’s nose, etc.

So just because those tests were expired doesn’t mean they don’t have value, at least as far as history goes. The same goes for seemingly banal details of everyday life during the pandemic.

All parts of the story are important in Pelfrey’s eyes, and the voice of each person is valuable, no matter their place in society.

“I can promise that a story shared today from any local individual will have tremendous impact in the future,” he says. “So a hundred years from now, even the most ordinary or seemingly inconsequential experience during the pandemic will provide tremendously valuable details for the future.”

Hahn worries about what might be lost if it isn’t documented now. Something that might not seem important today could be totally missing from the record in 100 years. What images or journal entries could shed light on our past if only they had been preserved?

“It makes you wonder what all has been lost,” she says.

Though Indiana Historical Society’s pandemic collection has items from areas throughout the state, it could use more stories and materials from rural communities so there is broader representation, Hahn says.

Donations received by the state-focused organization include several handwritten journals.

The History Center also encouraged members of the local community to keep journals about their pandemic experiences, but it has not yet received many such accounts. Pelfrey is hopeful those sorts of records will make their way to the local collection eventually.

Pull Quote "I hope folks have indeed kept those journals or will at least consider writing down their memories of the past three years while those memories are still relatively fresh." – Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, The History Center

“I hope folks have indeed kept those journals or will at least consider writing down their memories of the past three years while those memories are still relatively fresh,” he says. “And then at some point consider either passing them on to The History Center or to their friends and families.”

The Allen County Public Library added many titles about the pandemic to its general collection and is also seeking stories from the community.

An initiative by the Genealogy Center, “Look for the Helpers: Stories from the Pandemic,” launched in mid-2020 asking local residents to share images, writings or recordings of people doing good deeds during the pandemic.

Though there was some initial interest, there were no permanent additions to the library’s Community Album from the project, director of communications Aja Michael-Keller says. The project is still open for submissions, which can be emailed to genealogy@acpl.info.

Additional initiatives could be announced by the library. Michael-Keller says there are conversations happening with the library’s special collections team about how stories and photos can be gathered now that the public might be in a better place to reflect on the pandemic and what it has meant.

Putting it to use

So what happens next with the materials organizations have gathered?

Similar to its shift in collection techniques from an antiquarian focus to more contemporary additions, The History Center’s approach to the sharing and interpretation of stories has changed.

“For many years, many historical agencies relied on a 25- or even 50-year period for something to be shared before it could be deemed to have historical value,” Pelfrey says. “Currently we will share objects as fresh as can be.”

The museum at 302 E. Berry St. recently began a “First Impressions” renovation project expected to be finished this year. It is open during the work.

“As the organization goes through a robust remodeling of most of its first floor exhibition areas, we plan to share more recent histories,” Pelfrey says. “To share more histories that were experienced by patrons so that individuals can see themselves in the displays, not just their ancestors.”

Because of the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects that to be a popular topic for some time. All of The History Center’s archived materials about the pandemic are available for research.

The Indiana Historical Society operates the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis.

Hahn isn’t aware of any current exhibition plans for items from the society’s pandemic collection other than what is online, but the materials are available for research and the society could work with other organizations on exhibitions.

“Not only do we collect it, we preserve it so it will be here and available for researchers and anyone to use in the future,” she says.