John Nimmo had never written a blog before. But he really never had a need, or desire, to until last year.
It was his struggle to come to terms with his cancer diagnosis and what lie ahead that caused him to launch “A Feel for Horses.”
While the title sounds idyllic, the truth behind it is one many of us can relate to when life knocks us down.
Nimmo talks about how as a teen he was kicked by a horse in his groin. Leaning against the horse’s pen while holding the area now in pain, he knew there was nothing he could do to feel better. It is, as he says in his blog, “a pain that has its own time.”
So for the last year and a half Nimmo’s cancer journey has been one of pain – both physical and mental – and time, especially wondering how much of it he has left. It’s a journey he hopes no one else has to take, but he has tried to survive it with his blog.
The blog is candid, some times raw, and funny. But that’s the point, as Nimmo wanted to focus on the mental journey of having cancer, not just the physical.
“My disease was, in some ways, a gift because it gave me the opportunity to create a story about life that I could share with others,” Nimmo says.
Nimmo has spent more than 40 years as an attorney, 35 of those as a defense lawyer and now as a Allen County deputy prosecuting attorney. So for someone whose job is primarily speaking, it was concerning when Nimmo began to have a slight speech impediment.
He believed he had periodontal disease and had surgery to try to correct it. When that didn’t help, his doctor took a closer look, discovering that he had a tumor at the base of his throat, which caused nerve damage to his tongue.
A longtime smoker, Nimmo guessed that the cancer developed from that. However, he was told that it came from HPV, or human papillomavirus, which is a common sexually transmitted infection. It can cause cervical and other cancers, including in the back of the throat.
Nimmo points out that it is the same kind of cancer that actor Michael Douglas had.
The 65-year-old began doing research on the internet, reading about throat cancer and other people’s blogs. Then he began his own blog. The first entry was on Oct. 5, posted on Nimmo’s Facebook page, where each blog post received about 200 to 300 comments and the blog up to 10,000 hits.
As Nimmo met with doctors and tried to prepare for upcoming treatments, he realized that the cancer had affected his speech too much for him to continue being a trial attorney. A tough dawning for a man who suspects he has tried more than 200 cases in his career, many of those being high profile, such as the case of Joseph Corcoran, who killed four men in Fort Wayne during the summer of 1997 and has been on death row since 1999.
However, Nimmo can communicate well enough to prepare and resolve cases, so that’s where he has focused his energy. He tried to work through his treatments, but there were times when he got too sick to work.
But Nimmo’s workplace, including his boss Prosecuting Attorney Karen Richards, was understanding and supportive of him during his treatment, he says.
There were also the falls, including one time when he fell in his bedroom, causing him to bite through his lip. He later learned that the treatment had attacked his bone marrow, making him prone to falls. Because of the potential to fall and his lack of energy, he also had to give up walking his dog, Apollo, whom he refers to as his significant other.
Nimmo underwent several months of chemoradiation to try to shrink the tumor. There was a period of time when Nimmo wasn’t writing the blog because he had to focus on his treatment. But whenever he felt better, somewhat up to sharing, he would write.
In addition to his speech, Nimmo’s sense of taste also was affected. There were certain foods he couldn’t taste. Trying to eat his favorite food, deviled eggs, turned into a major disappointment. The radiation treatments would eventually destroy what taste buds he had left. So Nimmo shares in one blog post how he spent a weekend making a bevy of foods, including short-braised ribs, he enjoyed before that happened, only to end up eating Frosted Flakes and Chex Mix – foods he could still taste.
Nimmo’s son, who lives in China, was able to come and spend time with his father at the first of this year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the father and son hadn’t seen each other for about two years. And although there were still strict quarantine restrictions to get back into China, his son wanted to make the trip.
“We didn’t know what the outcome would be,” Nimmo says. At the time, Nimmo wasn’t optimistic.
Nimmo’s final chemo treatment was the day after Christmas. His last radiation treatment was a few days later. He has now been cancer-free for six months.
Nimmo takes exception to being called “brave” or a “warrior.” “I didn’t have a choice,” he says. “It’s either die or get treatment.”
But he does understand that it was brave for him to reveal the intimacy of his sickness, because no one can really prepare you for what is about to happen, Nimmo says.
Nimmo still has speech issues, but he has been working with a speech therapist and undergoing swallow therapy. He has been able to regain more control over his tongue and some of his taste has come back.
Nimmo hasn’t given up the possibility of going back into court as a trial attorney. He does sit in on trials at times. “I live with reality that my speech will always be affected,” he says.
As for the blog, he guesses he will write one more chapter before he ends it.
He hopes that it has provided some comfort and support for others like him. And he wants people to know that he is willing to talk to anyone about his journey and encourages people to reach out to him through Facebook.
Nimmo doesn’t offer advice, but he’s always willing to share his experiences.
