The water fountain that sits in the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s atrium as part of its latest exhibit might appear unassuming to those who walk by it.
But the story of how it came to be there is a fitting tribute to a man who gave nearly 40 years of his time to a place that he loved.
The fountain belonged to Doug Guerin, who had been a volunteer at the Conservatory since 1984 – a year after it opened, making him one of the original and longest-serving volunteers.
The fountain had been used in other exhibits, each time being moved off Guerin’s property at Lafayette Esplanade.
When Guerin passed away in January, most of his items were being sold in an estate auction – including the fountain.
The Conservatory bid on the fountain, eventually securing it for $400, according to manager Nate Cardelli.
It was cleaned up and then used in the current “Paris: City of Light and Love” exhibit, which runs through Nov. 13.
Cardelli says Guerin was a source for a number of props the Conservatory has used over the years. In last year’s exhibit, “Visions of the Old West,” which portrayed an old Western town, two stained glass windows that belonged to Guerin were used in the church building.
“He was just an all-around go-getter,” Cardelli says. “It’s hard to find someone who is so selfless with their items.”
But it wasn’t just items that Guerin gave; he also gave a lot of his time.
Longtime friend Lynda Heavrin met Guerin at the Conservatory when he started as a volunteer. At the time, they were two of the youngest people there, she says laughing.
Each year, Guerin would take a week off work to help with the Conservatory’s plant sale, says Heavrin, manager of landscape and horticulture for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. Heavrin says Guerin, who worked two jobs, would help in the greenhouse before the sale, help on the weekends and worked the sale from the time it opened until it ended. He did that for 20 years, she says.
“It was a big commitment, but it was something he loved,” Heavrin says.
Guerin loved plants and flowers, Heavrin says, and had beautiful flowers at his home. “It was something he was connected to,” she says.
Anything Guerin could do at the Conservatory on the weekends, when he wasn’t working, he would do, including playing Santa Claus for a few years.
Heavrin says Guerin did “so many interesting things” in his life. He owned a balloon shop and a bait store. “I don’t think he ever sat still,” Heavrin says.
Guerin also loved to write and tell jokes, actually selling some jokes to comedienne Phyllis Diller.
He also loved to collect. Guerin collected Mickey Mouse items, clocks, carousel horses and other eclectic items. Heavrin says she loved “shopping” at Guerin’s house for items to use in exhibits.
That’s why she says the fountain is so perfect for the showcase, allowing “a piece of Doug” to be in the exhibit.
Cardelli is not sure if the Conservatory will have space to keep the fountain once the exhibit is through, but he is hoping they can find the room. He’s sure it can be used in other exhibits, just like it has over the years, being a continual reminder of a man who gave so much of himself.
“Anyone who has touched the Conservatory,” Cardelli says, “they know Doug.”
Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.