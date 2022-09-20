Gabriella Hollman has spent the last four months getting acquainted with the new man in her life – Kevin.
The 25-year-old Maple Creek Middle School teacher started the school year with a new kidney which was given the male moniker by her students.
She’s not sure why her 6th grade students gave her new organ a male name but believes it’s because her living donor is a man.
For her, the name doesn’t matter; all that really matters is that she is feeling good and is able to do things she wasn’t able to do for the last three years.
“It’s so exciting, and I could not wait for this new gift of life,” Hollman says. “I had to put so much on hold.”
Hollman’s path to needing a transplant was unusual. It started in 2019 when she spent three months student teaching in Tanzania during her senior year at Indiana University.
After returning to Fort Wayne, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with malaria. Three weeks later, her kidneys were failing.
Usually, patients are able to recover when diagnosed with malaria, which is a parasite transferred from the bite of an infected mosquito and is not prevalent in the United States. Hollman’s malaria diagnosis to transplant is a rare occurrence.
Dr. Asif Sharfuddin, medical director of the Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Program at Indiana University Health, has seen Hollman’s situation only once or twice in his career.
Sharfuddin, whom Hollman saw for her pre-evaluation to be considered for a transplant, says that Hollman developed disseminated intravascular coagulation, a rare condition that causes abnormal blood clotting throughout the body’s blood vessels. The condition caused Hollman’s kidney to become severely injured.
Hollman was put on a transplant waiting list. However, she was able to find a living donor who was a match and received her kidney transplant in May at IU Health. Without the living donor, she could have been on the list anywhere from five to eight years or longer.
Before her hospitalization, Hollman had applied for a teaching position at Maple Creek Middle School. In another unusual turn, the principal and assistant principal came to her hospital room to interview her for the position.
Hollman says she was on so many pain medications at the time of the interview that she wasn’t sure her answers made sense. “It’s a miracle that I was given a job,” she says.
But Bill Toler, who was principal at the time and now assistant superintendent at Northwest Allen County Schools, says he realized that Hollman had a passion for kids and teaching, so he offered her the position that day.
That was the only time Toler has gone to a hospital to do an interview. Toler says Hollman’s mother had been checking Hollman’s voicemail while she was in the hospital and responded to his message. Her mother let Toler know about Hollman’s situation. But Toler knew that Hollman was someone he was interested in, so he took the opportunity for the hospital interview.
Hollman started her new teaching position having to undergo chemo dialysis.
That meant going to receive her treatment three days a week after school. The treatment made her ill and left her with no energy. “That made getting through the school day very difficult,” Hollman says.
Despite all that Hollman was going through, she didn’t miss that much work and she always had a positive attitude, Toler said.
Hollman says her colleagues in the English department helped her out and were very supportive. So were her students. Hollman told them from the start what she was going through. And if it was a hard day, she let them know.
“I have always been very transparent with my students,” Hollman says. “I love being vulnerable and real with them. ... I was always blown away by their compassion and (how they gave) me grace during that time.”
Having a new kidney has made a “huge difference this year,” Hollman says. “Now I have so much more energy, so much more patience.”
She’s also trying to do things that make her life richer, including learning to tap dance. “Because why not?” Hollman says.
Hollman encourages people to consider organ donation or to donate if they have the opportunity. “People don’t understand how life-changing a transplant can be,” she says. “It means the world to whoever they donate to.”
Sharfuddin says that although organ donations are increasing compared to 10 to 12 years ago, the wait list for a transplant is still quite long.
There are 1,100 people waiting for a kidney in Indiana. It’s nearly 100,000 in the U.S.
Of the 20,000 to 22,000 kidney transplants that are conducted a year, 6,000 come from living donors.
The biggest problem is that there is a “huge mismatch for those waiting for organs,” when it comes to blood types, Sharfuddin says. Potential donors often believe they can donate only to loved ones if they are a match, but Sharfuddin says that there are options for people to donate to people across the country. Because of this option, it has increased the number of living donations.
Sharfuddin says the Indiana Organ Donor Network does a good job of educating the public about the donation process, including reminding people they can sign up to be organ donors on their driver’s license. He says eight lives can be saved from one donor.
Hollman is grateful for her donor. She is often asked if she regrets her time student teaching in Tanzania. “I don’t regret it,” she says. “I don’t believe I would be where I’m at today if I hadn’t done it.”
She does wish things would have gone differently, but she has tried to maintain a positive attitude.
“We all go through life difficulties and it looks different for everyone, but it’s important not to let that hold you back in life. That you find joy despite whatever you are going through.
“I didn’t want my kidney failure to prevent me from living.”