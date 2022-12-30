Ekena Lorene Kau and Bart C. Fisher
Michele Rene Edwards and Bruce Alan French Jr.
Kaelie Cheyanne Loftus and Charles Samples
Nicole Kelsey Cavinder and Lance Elijah Perez
Elizabeth Ann King and Benjamin George Thompson
Katie Jean Manning and Charence Cornelius Radford
Chad Schlatter and Aimee Dorsett
Chloe Ellen Hines and Alexander Jacob Harman
Sigourney Vista Guyermelli and Rene Sanchez Rivero
Nicholas Patrick Pelkington and Olivia Catherine Carteaux
Moriah S. Swardson and Mzatiwathu Dieudonne Banda
Monica Gail Cottom and Lewis Young Jr.
Aloria Paige Bates and Aaron Wesley Collins
Jade Marie Gleason and Jordon Ray Mote
Jhon P. Florez Rueda and Luz Merys Aguilar-Delgado
Sisi Chen and Ann Maridel de Francia Osmillo
Laura Daniela Caicedo Celis and Aaron Jair Fuentes Martinez
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.