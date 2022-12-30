Ekena Lorene Kau and Bart C. Fisher

Michele Rene Edwards and Bruce Alan French Jr.

Kaelie Cheyanne Loftus and Charles Samples

Nicole Kelsey Cavinder and Lance Elijah Perez

Elizabeth Ann King and Benjamin George Thompson

Katie Jean Manning and Charence Cornelius Radford

Chad Schlatter and Aimee Dorsett

Chloe Ellen Hines and Alexander Jacob Harman

Sigourney Vista Guyermelli and Rene Sanchez Rivero

Nicholas Patrick Pelkington and Olivia Catherine Carteaux

Moriah S. Swardson and Mzatiwathu Dieudonne Banda

Monica Gail Cottom and Lewis Young Jr.

Aloria Paige Bates and Aaron Wesley Collins

Jade Marie Gleason and Jordon Ray Mote

Jhon P. Florez Rueda and Luz Merys Aguilar-Delgado

Sisi Chen and Ann Maridel de Francia Osmillo

Laura Daniela Caicedo Celis and Aaron Jair Fuentes Martinez

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.

