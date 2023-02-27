Shaniece Latrice Johnson and Jaquan King
Andrew Carson Williams and Michele Dianne
Schlotterback
Jesus Amado Soto and Linda Marie Savieo
Porcha Ninikda Newsome and Travis Tyrell Johnson
Rebecca King and Tyrone Gates
Aaron Israel Robles Morales and Eliana Lizcano Carrero
Sara Clare Chokenea and John Michael Joseph Petrie
Beverly R. Perry and Darren Carl Johnson
Sean Anthony Washington Jr. and Amber Rae Wright
Connor Douglas Brummett and Alicia Christine Heckley
Jarmichael Davon Treager and Danielle A. Favory
Brandon Duane Bowman IV and Sara Luz Ruiz Equite
Robert Deloss Davis and Candice Sue Newby
Michael Patrick Kujala and Maryann Renee Beck
Brandon Ely Lobo Rangel and Edymar Betzabeth Molina Garcia
Natasha Pinson and Pedro Jaramillo III
William Stephen Ballora and Christina Kay Odier
Dylan Eugene Pohlman and Abraham Marquardt
Deborah Leigh Watson and Steven Charles Jubb
Martin Lee Eicher and Clara W. Schwartz
Norah Lynn Christlieb and Martin Joe Medina
William Junior Colbourne and Lisa M. Cialdella
Cristian Fernando Torres Nino and Leidy Patricia Quinonez Carreno
Margaret Jo Onnen and
Tyler Axl Sternett
Andrew Blake McManama and Tabitha Joleene Dossen
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.