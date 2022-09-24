Breonna Marie Dunton and Jedidiah Dale Bontrager

Frehida Lizet Cornelio Perfecto and Kevin Joshue Chiqui

Aaliyah P. Brown and Matthew Lockridge

Joshua G. Scott and Olivia D. Bragalone

Cari Lyn Burns and Jason Charles Schudel

Levi Colt Strawser and Trey Bryan Armstrong

Kirstyn Payton Casey and Connor Joseph Stephen

Taylor Grace Byerly and Caleb Michael Hoppe

Caitlyn N. Walter and Tanner Dalton Brandt

Kayli N. Haak and Connor William Davis

Michael Terrell Harris and Kim Michele Kizer

Ranbir Singh and Simranjit Kaur

Bethany Marie Beachler and Mitchell Thomas Nemeth

Kyle J. Wycoff and Emily Gibson

Madeline Noelle Rhea and Bradford Wayne Richardson II

Jyaire Carr and Latoyya Barnfield

Jonathon G. Wickey and Eva Marie Zehr

Trevor Shane T.H. Hochstetler and Bethany Elaine Graber

Bryce Hile Schendel and Heidi Rochelle Compton

Melissa Marie Borne and Scott Joseph Buckel

Cheyenne Rayne McDonald and Karl Michael Kirby Jr.

Amy Marie Nichter and Christopher Dale Hart

Kevin Dewayne Hopson and Tomeko Renee Hopson

Taylor Renee Chambers and Cameron Michael Dacar

April M. Ellis and Brett R. Mitchell

Charlene R. Kincaid and Carl E. Lehman

Lecretia Anne Smith and Xavier Drummer

Katlyn R. Patton and Jacob Martin

Kelsey Diehl and Luke Studebaker

Emily Frymier and Alec Wells

Elliot Michael Conrad and Renata Chaves Dos Santos

Abigail Sarah Thiebaut and Caleb Daniel Hatch

Steven Richard Kaylor and Rachel Lauren Nerad

Jesse James Schmucker and Saloma K. Fisher

Ashley Scherrer and Daniel Fisher

Waverly Masters and Steven Brewer

Zachary Taylor Griffin and Rebecca Anderson

Erick Long and Anne Marie Berger

Jacob Bailey and Kylie Steele

Maria Zaparoli Cervantes and Irving Ramirez Dominguez

Allison Prindle and Simon Brown

Lisa Marie Curry and Michael Monroe Casey

Joseph Anthony and Christina Lynne Blackford

Kelby Lynn Park and Josue Castillo Romero

Matthew Roy Finney and Debra Lynn Finney

Philippe Carroll and Samantha Arney

Modar A. Hassan and Shuhad Almandil

Audra Dayan Larue and Ian William Garner

Erick James Johnson and Mariah Hallard

Kristina L. Nuechterlein and Mark D. Bailey

Janiris Vasquez Altagracia and Francisco Antonio Gonzalez Soto

Colin M. Lelito and Mollie M. Lovasko

Ladonna Lashae Chambers and Ollie Clarkson

Harvey III

Andrew Joseph Palmer and Brooke Lynn Charleston

Ricardo Roque and Kiara Lynn Taylor

Christopher William Stolz and Jessica Leigh Harris

Macy McEntee and Anthony Russett

Shelby Rae Fox and Austin Michael Joseph Jarvis

Georgia Dawn Zaragoza and Alejandro Romero

Uriah M. Shetler and Clara M. Lengacher

Tanner Ross Thomas and Tara May Plummer

Chasity Y. Molargik and Trent B. Gaulden

Isabella Sofia Bertels and Alex Kelly Yurack

Megan Pressler-Clark and Matthew Burns

Corrie Lynne Brooks and Nicholas Michael Ihrie

Charlotte Sara Li and Nils Ethan Hinniger

Jordan Taylor McCarty and Corey Mackey Wilds

Alexis Angelia Turrin and Jeffrey Christian Koehler

Samuel S. Eicher and Joann Miller

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.