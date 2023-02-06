Melody Francey and Joshua B. Smith
Heather Kay Billman and Stephen Wayne Shankle
Jenna Amber Pittenger and Evan Michael Byrd
Corryna Marcella Bear and Luke Thomas Miller
Erika MacDowell and Andrew Callison
Jonathan Looy and Amy Ellen Hetrick
Kaylea Ann Marie Bruggner and Kameron Michael Kuhn
Monica Elizabeth Coupe and Caleb Avery Von Stein
Eliud Kimani and Maureen Kioko
Claudia M. Garcia Novoa and Julian F. Barrero Romero
Andrew Douglas Smittie and Kala Elise Winfield
Daniel Paul Jaeger and Nicole Marie Detter-Smith
Tabitha Ann Vaught and Marcus Dwayne Furlough
Jarred Eugene Clark and Kelsie Taylor Johnson
Lisa M. Snider and Bill J. Heimann
Luis Antonio Maya and Hilcia Melania Chavarria Gonzalez
Jody Dietsch and Steven Richard Scheibelhut
Kimberly Nicole Smith and Tony Alfonzo Harmon
Larry Hayden Sr. and Lisa Brathwaite
Saw Wah and Supaphan Booranachai
Ryan Michael Lloyd and Jemina Bethsemes Maneclang Bacosa
Megan Elizabeth Harris and Thomas Jesse Hudson
Jasmin P. McCord and James G. Miller
Cheyenne Michelle Botulinski and Evan John Fredrick Gentry
Faith Elise Jones and Tyler James Rendon
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.