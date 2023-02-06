Melody Francey and Joshua B. Smith

Heather Kay Billman and Stephen Wayne Shankle

Jenna Amber Pittenger and Evan Michael Byrd

Corryna Marcella Bear and Luke Thomas Miller

Erika MacDowell and Andrew Callison

Jonathan Looy and Amy Ellen Hetrick

Kaylea Ann Marie Bruggner and Kameron Michael Kuhn

Monica Elizabeth Coupe and Caleb Avery Von Stein

Eliud Kimani and Maureen Kioko

Claudia M. Garcia Novoa and Julian F. Barrero Romero

Andrew Douglas Smittie and Kala Elise Winfield

Daniel Paul Jaeger and Nicole Marie Detter-Smith

Tabitha Ann Vaught and Marcus Dwayne Furlough

Jarred Eugene Clark and Kelsie Taylor Johnson

Lisa M. Snider and Bill J. Heimann

Luis Antonio Maya and Hilcia Melania Chavarria Gonzalez

Jody Dietsch and Steven Richard Scheibelhut

Kimberly Nicole Smith and Tony Alfonzo Harmon

Larry Hayden Sr. and Lisa Brathwaite

Saw Wah and Supaphan Booranachai

Ryan Michael Lloyd and Jemina Bethsemes Maneclang Bacosa

Megan Elizabeth Harris and Thomas Jesse Hudson

Jasmin P. McCord and James G. Miller

Cheyenne Michelle Botulinski and Evan John Fredrick Gentry

Faith Elise Jones and Tyler James Rendon

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.