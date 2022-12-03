Jason L. McCarty and Ronnica L. Hoskins

Andrea Mattingly and Alec Jaurigue

Colton Lee Greenhagen and Autumn Nichole Fiedler

Christopher James Routowicz and Chelsea Marie Smith

Rick Allan Houser and Jennifer Ann Campos

Katelyn Elizabeth Diemer and Conner James Miller

Adolfo Lopez and Deborah Jimenez

Bradley Gene Moody and Judith Pearl Blair

Havannah Hart and Torsten Michael Anderson

Shelbie Marie Trahin and Christian Belmont Huss

Caleb Edward Bender and Alyssa Kay Fegley

Christopher Thomas Hagar and Morgan Elizabeth Murdick

David Sanchez and Sara Nohemy Calero Toloza

Norma Jay Schwartz and Anna Mary Witmer

Michael Alan Filler and Natalia Uribe Saravia

Kristin Leigh Hormann and Robert Dale Gresley

Paige Nicole Frisch and Joshua Michael Vanmeter

Brooke Nicole Irene Messmann and Caleb Reinhart Krueger

Abigail Margaret McGraw and Justin Nicholas

McKenzie

John Fredy Chacon Ramirez and Natalia Alexandra Castro

Alexis N. Sterkel and AJ Bridges III

Amaya Galindo and Antwon Andrews

Jessica Fesler and Jodeci Rowland-Smith

Jarod H. Ryan and Lillian Antionette Boykin Verduce

Cristobal Alfonso Paez-Lowey and Jesica Johana Luna Garcia

Thomas Jefferson Hendrickson Jr. and Judith Ellen Nancarrow

Jason S. Reuille and Kassandry J. Wiley

Antonio Ivan Esquivel and Carsyn Nichole Gustafson

Angie Nathalia Lizcano Carrero and Ivan Andres Barajas Archila

Nicole Leon Duran and Anthony Webster Gensic

Jasmine Nicole Collins and Matthew William Bergman

Mymesha Bethume Garr and Victor Micaiah Stewart

Raelynn Linnae Chastain and Malachi Dean Wills

Rebecca Ann Leeuw and Thomas Ray Phillips

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.