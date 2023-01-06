Nyan Aung and Cho Thazin Win
Robert J. Herron and Theresa J. Kitchel
Brian Michael Mills Jr. and Kassidy Brook Sutter
Danielle Elizabeth Hipsher and Damien Lee Heller
Norberto Arcila Perez and Vandreisse Dias Cabral
Anna Katrina Burnside and Timothy Alan Francen
Christopher James Scahill and Aryanna Lynnea Baca
Stacy Marie Rodriguez and Kyle Allan Lepper
Alex J. Serna and Sarah E. Weiss
Grant Michael Music and Sarah Berghoff
Stacia Cori Fester and Nicholas Harold Craghead
John Michael Reynolds and Tania Gisela Navarro Agurcia
Alyssa Marie Corral and Jordan Gregory Rucks
John Norman Link and Julie Ann Crismore
Casey L. Cramer and Tabatha Rosabael Darlene Lee
Tonia Renee Anthony and Lemond Raul Ledford
Angela Christelle Briggs and Antwan Donte Brookshire
Leah Kathleen Schmiedel and Noah David Reichenbach
Michael L. Miller and Rachel M. Shaffer
Nai Win and Thi Dar Mon
Cameron Jenkins Mason and Breana Luemae Gilbert
Araceli Vargas and Julio Carreon Badillo
Jennifer Nicole Prater and Allen Bradley Meyer
Gregory Joseph Colelli and Mary Frances Volante
Andres Giovanny Mendoza Alba and Andrea Stephania Pinilla Murillo
Kari A. Bunker and Cody W. Bartley
Terrie Due Gray and James Estill Wells
Jonathon Austin Pritchard and Samantha Ava Schacht
Nai Mya Ramanyamon and Mi Wood
Maggie McGraw Blackwell and Natasha Rose Rudolf
Kevin Anderson Salguero Calderon and Jenifer Larae de la Torre Sanchez
Pamela Sue Leach and David Marc Weber
Matthew Frederick Stallman and Cassia Grace Richardson
Adriana Nicole Garcia and Robert A. Webb Jr.
Derek Luttrell and Kelsey Frank
William David Bender and Andrea Stefania Sandoval Parra
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.