Nyan Aung and Cho Thazin Win

Robert J. Herron and Theresa J. Kitchel

Brian Michael Mills Jr. and Kassidy Brook Sutter

Danielle Elizabeth Hipsher and Damien Lee Heller

Norberto Arcila Perez and Vandreisse Dias Cabral

Anna Katrina Burnside and Timothy Alan Francen

Christopher James Scahill and Aryanna Lynnea Baca

Stacy Marie Rodriguez and Kyle Allan Lepper

Alex J. Serna and Sarah E. Weiss

Grant Michael Music and Sarah Berghoff

Stacia Cori Fester and Nicholas Harold Craghead

John Michael Reynolds and Tania Gisela Navarro Agurcia

Alyssa Marie Corral and Jordan Gregory Rucks

John Norman Link and Julie Ann Crismore

Casey L. Cramer and Tabatha Rosabael Darlene Lee

Tonia Renee Anthony and Lemond Raul Ledford

Angela Christelle Briggs and Antwan Donte Brookshire

Leah Kathleen Schmiedel and Noah David Reichenbach

Michael L. Miller and Rachel M. Shaffer

Nai Win and Thi Dar Mon

Cameron Jenkins Mason and Breana Luemae Gilbert

Araceli Vargas and Julio Carreon Badillo

Jennifer Nicole Prater and Allen Bradley Meyer

Gregory Joseph Colelli and Mary Frances Volante

Andres Giovanny Mendoza Alba and Andrea Stephania Pinilla Murillo

Kari A. Bunker and Cody W. Bartley

Terrie Due Gray and James Estill Wells

Jonathon Austin Pritchard and Samantha Ava Schacht

Nai Mya Ramanyamon and Mi Wood

Maggie McGraw Blackwell and Natasha Rose Rudolf

Kevin Anderson Salguero Calderon and Jenifer Larae de la Torre Sanchez

Pamela Sue Leach and David Marc Weber

Matthew Frederick Stallman and Cassia Grace Richardson

Adriana Nicole Garcia and Robert A. Webb Jr.

Derek Luttrell and Kelsey Frank

William David Bender and Andrea Stefania Sandoval Parra

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For more information about listings, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.