Taylor Lynn Evans and Lukas Jerry Winegarden

Nissan Alfandari and Shani Siboni

Christina Blake Woods and Steven Michael Leburg

Miguel Alejandro Moreno Guzman and Laura Alejandra Blanco Cardenas

Hugo Estuardo Alvizures Ortiz and Joselin Dayana Iglecias Solares

Joshuah Braun and Victoria Grose

Zackery Dalton Saylor and Hailey Leeann Mevis

Alexis Nicole Severinac and Anthony Joseph Perugini III

David Sanchez and Lizbeth Tapia Ahumada

Shawn Stephen Grim and William E. McKinzie III

Morgan Lee Beltran and Alexia Rae Albertson

Michele Theresa Aldrich and John Damon Hatfield

Sarah Angela Gooley and Antoine Dawayne Allen

Carmen Jeanette Davis and Ronald Eugene Foreman

Gabriela Olguin and Richard Garica

Rodolfo Vasquez and Sonia Cruz Castillo

Lauren Rae Oberley and Joseph Donald Klauer

Spencer Demond Benson and Katie Ann Flores

Christian Isiah Brubaker and Kelly Morgan Hemmelgarn

Desmond Chandler and

Aniya Lashae Harvin

Davon Haney and Breonna McGraw

Robert Eugene Inman and Maria Teresa McConnell

Steven Lynn Richardson Jr. and Cecilia Cuanan Domingo

Savannah Nicole Dugan and Logan Hake

Chelsey Emley and Austin Dunakin

Lorinda Lynn Harper and Darrel Allen Satterfield

Jose Guillermo Tinoco and Karen Calderon Martinez

Larry Jay Banfield and Christina Renee Stuth

Larry Seitz and Helen Burns

Brandee Nicoe Martinsky and Kyle Benjamin Koorsen

Ethel Ann Taylor and Jacob Samuel Gottlieb

Shelby Lynn Garza and Eric Lewis King

Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.