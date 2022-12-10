Taylor Lynn Evans and Lukas Jerry Winegarden
Nissan Alfandari and Shani Siboni
Christina Blake Woods and Steven Michael Leburg
Miguel Alejandro Moreno Guzman and Laura Alejandra Blanco Cardenas
Hugo Estuardo Alvizures Ortiz and Joselin Dayana Iglecias Solares
Joshuah Braun and Victoria Grose
Zackery Dalton Saylor and Hailey Leeann Mevis
Alexis Nicole Severinac and Anthony Joseph Perugini III
David Sanchez and Lizbeth Tapia Ahumada
Shawn Stephen Grim and William E. McKinzie III
Morgan Lee Beltran and Alexia Rae Albertson
Michele Theresa Aldrich and John Damon Hatfield
Sarah Angela Gooley and Antoine Dawayne Allen
Carmen Jeanette Davis and Ronald Eugene Foreman
Gabriela Olguin and Richard Garica
Rodolfo Vasquez and Sonia Cruz Castillo
Lauren Rae Oberley and Joseph Donald Klauer
Spencer Demond Benson and Katie Ann Flores
Christian Isiah Brubaker and Kelly Morgan Hemmelgarn
Desmond Chandler and
Aniya Lashae Harvin
Davon Haney and Breonna McGraw
Robert Eugene Inman and Maria Teresa McConnell
Steven Lynn Richardson Jr. and Cecilia Cuanan Domingo
Savannah Nicole Dugan and Logan Hake
Chelsey Emley and Austin Dunakin
Lorinda Lynn Harper and Darrel Allen Satterfield
Jose Guillermo Tinoco and Karen Calderon Martinez
Larry Jay Banfield and Christina Renee Stuth
Larry Seitz and Helen Burns
Brandee Nicoe Martinsky and Kyle Benjamin Koorsen
Ethel Ann Taylor and Jacob Samuel Gottlieb
Shelby Lynn Garza and Eric Lewis King
Marriage filings are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.